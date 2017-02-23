LEXINGTON, Ky — The International Inbound Travel Association (IITA) annually recognizes excellence in the international inbound community through the presentation of the Stanley Awards. Winners were announced during the 2017 IITA Summit, Feb. 5–8. Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast hosted the awards dinner at the Oak Crest Mansion Inn in Pass Christian, Mississippi.

The recipient of the Stanley Fisher Outstanding Travel Professional of the Year Award is Etty Scaglia, founder and president of Accent on Dining, Verona, New Jersey.

“The Outstanding Travel Professional of the Year Award was deservedly awarded to Etty Scaglia — she has worked tirelessly to advance the inbound industry both by enhancing the experience for international visitors through creative culinary products and her extensive volunteer work for IITA,” said IITA chairman Gary Schluter of Rocky Mountain Holiday Tours. “Etty serves on our Board of Directors and has co-chaired the Events Committee for the past few years, which is responsible for producing our annual summit. She is a true champion for IITA and advocate for inbound travel.”

The 2017 Stanley Award Winners for outstanding organizations working in the international inbound travel industry are:

Award for Excellence in Sales and Marketing:

Hotels: Starwood Hotels and Resorts

Non-Hotels: Accent on Dining

Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Operations:

Hotels: Wyndham Hotel Group

Non-Hotels: Broadway Inbound

Chairman’s Award for cooperating with IITA inbound operators:

Hotels: Starwood Hotels and Resorts

Non-Hotels: St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches VCB

“We congratulate each of these organizations for their outstanding achievements and demonstrating excellence in their respective categories,” Schluter said. “We value their partnership and recognize them for performing above and beyond on behalf of our industry.”

The IITA Stanley Awards were named in honor of Stanley Fisher, founder of Allied Tours and recognized as a founder of the U.S. inbound industry. Fisher himself was recognized by the U.S. Travel Association (then Travel Industry Association of America) as a U.S. Travel Hall of Leaders recipient in 1992. Fisher’s contribution to the creation of the U.S. inbound/receptive industry cannot be overstated. As a board member of the U.S. National Tourism Organization, Fisher was a leading voice for receptive tour operators in the United States. The Stanley Awards are given to today’s industry leaders who promote excellence and professionalism in the international inbound market.

The International Inbound Travel Association (IITA) is a national nonprofit trade association representing the U.S. inbound travel industry, promoting professional excellence and creating a collaborative atmosphere for all companies and entities involved in the U.S. inbound travel industry.