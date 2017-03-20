Group Tour Media

Indiana Tourism Association announces inaugural award winners

Jo Wade, left, president and CEO of Visit Lafayette West Lafayette, receives the Indiana Tourism Association member of the year award from MaryPat Moore of Midwest Living.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Tourism Association’s annual tourism conference was held March 13–15 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The inaugural Indiana Tourism Awards, presented by Midwest Living, were awarded on Tuesday, March 14. The awards honor tourism businesses that are creative, innovative and maximize the dollars invested.

The winners were:

Best Cooperative Partnership – Visit Hendricks County

Best Digital Marketing (marketing budgets under $300,000) – Steuben County Tourism Bureau

Best Digital Marketing (marketing budgets over $300,000) – Blue Gate Hospitality

Best Event/Festival (marketing budgets under $300,000) – 8th Annual Great Lake Grand Prix; Visit Michigan City LaPorte

Winners of the inaugural Indiana Tourism Association awards are front row, from left: Noelle Szydlyk (Visit Indiana), Linda Simmons (Visit Michigan City LaPorte), Danielle Lucas (Visit Bloomington), Jaime Bohler Smith (Visit Hendricks County), Melissa Brockman (Spencer County Visitors Bureau) and MaryPat Moore (Midwest Living). Back Row: June Julien (Steuben County Tourism Bureau), Jo Wade (Visit Lafayette West Lafayette), Christine Livingston (Indiana Dunes Tourism), Tom Boyer (Visit Fort Wayne) and Andy Rohrer (Blue Gate Hospitality​).

Best Event/Festival (marketing budgets over $300,000) – Bicentennial Torch Relay; Indiana Office of Tourism Development

Best Leisure Travel Promotion – Visit Bloomington

Best Visitor Guide (marketing budgets under $300,000) – Indiana Dunes Tourism

Best Visitor Guide (marketing budgets over $300,000) – Visit Bloomington

Best Tourism Website (marketing budgets under $300,000) – Spencer County Tourism Bureau

Best Tourism Website (Marketing budgets over $300,000) – Visit Fort Wayne

Indiana Tourism Association Member of the Year – Jo Wade, president and CEO, Visit Lafayette West Lafayette

The Indiana Tourism Conference brings together more than 150 tourism leaders from around the state for networking and educational sessions over a three-day period.

The Indiana Tourism Association’s mission is advocating the value of tourism in Indiana and supporting the best practices of its members. Established in 1980, the association partners with the Indiana Office of Tourism Development, Association of Indiana Restaurant and Lodging and other statewide associations to support tourism investment and promotion as an economic contributor to the state.

 

