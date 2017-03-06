INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Tourism Conference 2017 will be held March 13–15. The host for the conference will be Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette, the destination marketing organization (DMO) for Tippecanoe County.

This is the first year of the newly branded Indiana Tourism Conference (previously known as the Hoosier Hospitality Conference). The Indiana Tourism Association now oversees the development and management of the annual conference.

The Indiana Tourism Conference brings together more than 150 tourism leaders from around the state for networking and educational sessions over a three-day period. Attendees will hear from well-known speakers on topics such as public relations, sales, marketing and tourism. They will also have the opportunity to meet colleagues from around the state who contribute to the Indiana tourism industry.

New this year, the Indiana Tourism Association will present the Indiana Tourism Awards, sponsored by Midwest Living. The awards will recognize excellence and creativity in the areas of visitor guides, digital marketing campaigns and websites.

“Our community is very proud and excited to be hosting the first ITC at Purdue University,” said Jo Wade, president of Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette. “This conference contains a full schedule of outstanding speakers, great networking opportunities and the new tourism awards letting everyone know the wonderful tourism marketing being done in Indiana.”

The Indiana Tourism Association’s mission is advocating the value of tourism in the state and supporting the best practices of its members. The association partners with the Indiana Office of Tourism Development, Association of Indiana Restaurant and Lodging and other statewide associations to support tourism investment and promotion as an economic contributor to the state. The association was established in 1980.

For more information, visit indianatourismassociation.com.