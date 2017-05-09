Visiting indoor markets to sample homegrown fare, browse homemade goods and chat with purveyors is one of the best ways to get to know the culture of a place. After all, the items sold at these markets don’t get more authentic or local. Whether group members are foodies or just like to shop and explore, a stop at the local open-air or indoor market should be high on the priority list for any group tour.

Grand Central Market

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles’ oldest food market is found on the ground floor of the Homer Laughlin Building, which once housed the offices of Frank Lloyd Wright. Grand Central Market offers bountiful produce, meat, seafood and spices, but has recently become a culinary destination in its own right with the addition of restaurants like buzzed-about Eggslut, The Oyster Gourmet and Wexler’s Deli.

“In 2013, the market began welcoming the new wave of vendors that are transforming the nearly century-old food arcade,” said breakwhitelight junior publicist Melissa Mondesir.

Groups are welcome anytime, and tours can be arranged with notice.

Milwaukee Public Market

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Public Market is located a block from the Milwaukee River in the Historic Third Ward. The indoor market, which opened in 2005, is relatively young, but embodies the culture, heritage and 100-year-old history of the area, known for commerce, warehousing and markets. More than 30 independent merchants make up the colorful fabric of the market, selling everything from raw oysters and wine to flowers and spices.

While the nature of the indoor market is not conducive to structured tours, groups are welcomed regularly and encouraged to explore and interact with the vendors. After browsing, sampling and purchasing a snack or lunch, groups are invited to relax upstairs in the Palm Garden.

Pike Place Market

Seattle, Washington

Iconic Pike Place Market is famous for the first Starbucks location, gum wall and flying fish, but according to Sue Gilbert Mooers, Pike Place Market communications and brand manager, it’s so much more than that.

“Pike Place Market is a food center because of the wide selection of food offered here: sit-down restaurants, take-out cafes, meat shops, fish stalls and shops that specialize in truffle oil and truffle products, crumpets, miniature cheesecakes, French pastries, imported Italian foods and much more,” Mooers said. Not to mention the fantastic farm-fresh produce that’s been a standby since the market opened in 1907.

While third party group tours are available, Mooers said the best way to experience the indoor market is by walking through it and soaking up the sights and sounds.

“Visit the website for downloadable pocket guides,” Mooers said. “Start with Walking Guide: 101.”

Jungle Jim’s International Market

Fairfield and Cincinnati, Ohio

Imagine navigating 200,000 square feet of shopping and looking through over 150,000 products. Sounds like a jungle, right? It’s Jungle Jim’s International Market!

James O. Bonaminio, the son of a steel worker and housewife/saleswoman, remembers hearing sales pitches from his carriage as his mother peddled Fuller brushes door to door. Bonaminio inherited his mother’s enterprising spirit. He began working in sales at the age of 13 and opened his first produce stand in 1971 — the rest is history.

Now, groups from around the country come to shop at Jungle Jim’s which has two Ohio locations. Groups are encouraged to take a guided tour through the “miles of aisles,” while sampling products and learning about the store’s history. It’s a must for any foodie.

French Market

New Orleans, Louisiana

Originating in 1791 as a Native American trading post, the French Market has changed and evolved with the times, but not to the point where its distinctive charm is lost. Groups that pay a visit to the pavillion market will feel as though they are somewhere in Europe, strolling through an open-air bazaar.

The massive, 200-vendor French Market spans five city blocks, bookended by the flea market on one end and famous Café du Monde on the other. It offers everything from produce and art to coffee and clothing. After getting a hot beignet and café au lait at Café du Monde, groups can take a load off in Jackson Square and watch the street performers and musicians. It’s New Orleans, so the people watching is prime. The market is open seven days a week, year-round, rain or shine.

Article by Chelsea Hall