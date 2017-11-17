COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Development Services Agency director David Goodman announced Matthew MacLaren will lead TourismOhio.

MacLaren begins his work as the TourismOhio director in January 2018.

“Matt’s got a talent for economic development through hospitality and a proven track record for forming successful partnerships,” Goodman said. “Together with our industry partners, Matt will increase marketing efforts and show visitors the ‘it’ in Ohio. Find It Here.”

Melinda Huntley, executive director of the Ohio Travel Association, stated: “We are exceptionally pleased with this strong choice to lead TourismOhio. Matt is no stranger to the hospitality and tourism industry in Ohio, as he is a friend and respected colleague to many. His leadership and Ohio’s engaging new brand — ‘Ohio. Find It Here.’ — will deliver great things for Ohio communities and businesses.”

Most recently, MacLaren served as senior vice president of member relations for the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), where he oversaw membership, business development, partner state association relations and research.

Since joining the AHLA in 2014, MacLaren helped to more than double partnership revenue and grow membership to an all-time high of more than 25,000 lodging properties, representing more than 3 million hotel rooms in the United States. He also initiated AHLA’s most critical research, including the 2016 AHLA Economic Impact of the U.S. Hotel Industry Study.

Prior to his work at the AHLA, MacLaren was president and CEO of the Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association (OH&LA). Under his leadership, OH&LA reached record membership levels and won several International Society of Hotel Association Executives awards.

As director of TourismOhio, MacLaren will work with the TourismOhio Advisory Board to grow Ohio’s experiential visitor brand: “Ohio. Find It Here.” by increasing brand recognition among the general public and identifying opportunities to develop private and public partnerships that encourage others to adopt the brand in their marketing.

An Ohio native, MacLaren is a graduate of The Ohio State University, where he studied political science and business. He is also a graduate of Capital University Law School.