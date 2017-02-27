ST. LOUIS — Twenty-five of the nation’s top bus drivers are headed to St. Louis to compete in the first United Motorcoach Association (UMA) International Driver Competition at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb., 28. The top performing drivers will compete on a closed course located behind Paddy O’s Restaurant in downtown St. Louis.

All participating drivers have a proven history of safe driving and many have won a championship in a state or regional competition to earn the right to compete in St. Louis at the UMA International Driver Competition.

After a written examination testing their knowledge of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations on Monday, motorcoach drivers will hit the course beginning at 9 a.m. and cycle through a series of obstacles such as “Diminishing Lane,” “Offset Alley” and “Parallel Parking.”

“If you think parallel parking a car can be challenging, try a 45-foot-long, 102-inch-wide, $600,000 luxury motorcoach,” said Dale Krapf, chairman of Krapf Bus Companies and UMA. “This exciting new event will showcase the drivers’ skills and professionalism as the public face of motorcoach operations. These drivers are proven champions in motorcoach safety.”

This first-of-its-kind international competition attracted entrants from 21 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces. The UMA International Driver Competition champions will receive cash prizes, trophies, framed certificates and recognition at the UMA Leadership Awards Celebration on Feb. 28 in St. Louis.

The driver competition is part of UMA’s annual Motorcoach EXPO, which features an exhibit hall showcasing the latest buses and motorcoaches, minibuses and other commercial tour vehicles. The EXPO takes place at the America’s Convention Center in downtown St. Louis, Feb. 26 – Mar. 2. In addition to the vehicles on display, there are educational and networking opportunities for operators of motorcoach companies.

The competition is sponsored by Prevost, Crum and Forster, Shriver-Capacity and Bob Evans Restaurants. The competition is expected to become an annual event.

The UMA Motorcoach Expo is the largest gathering of motorcoach operators in North America, bringing together nearly 2,000 bus and motorcoach industry professionals annually. In addition to the driver competition, the event includes multiple networking opportunities, a sold-out exhibit hall featuring the latest products and service and an educational program designed to address all bus and motorcoach business operations.