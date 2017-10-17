SAUSALITO, Calif. — The International Motorcoach Group (IMG) has announced it has formed a partnership with the International Tour Management Institute (ITMI). The objective of the partnership is to give all IMG members an opportunity to receive ITMI training in customer service excellence at exclusive IMG discounts.

“IMG is proud to launch this new training partnership with ITMI,” said Bronwyn Wilson, president of International Motorcoach Group. “We value the opportunity to utilize ITMI’s extensive experience in the tour and travel industry, to offer their exceptional customer service training for our members.”

“While all drivers receive continuous safety and driving skills training, we have recognized that there is an opportunity to teach the effective handling of people related issues to increase professional behavior,” said Ted Bravos, CEO of ITMI. “The ITMI training helps the driver identify areas for enhancement such as understanding the psychology of group travel, the critical nature of the drivers’ interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills, maintaining a positive attitude and keeping their cool.”

The training will also help build brand recognition, increase driver morale and retention and give tips for handling the challenges on the road and long-distance travel.

For over 40 years, ITMI has been a leader in the training and certification of travel and tourism professionals. For the past decade, ITMI has also developed and delivered customized training and certification for motorcoach drivers.

For more information about the International Motorcoach Group training, visit http://www.itmitourtraining.com/img-customer-service-training .

About ITMI:

Since 1976, ITMI has been America’s premier training and certification program for travel and tourism professionals and travel staff.

About IMG:

IMG is the leading network of transportation providers in North America dedicated to providing premier ground transportation through elevated standards of performance. This private organization has an uncompromising commitment to high standards in the areas of safety; maintenance; training; on-road support and customer service.