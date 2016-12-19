At the west side of Manhattan on Pier 86, Intrepid Air & Space Museum Complex in New York houses larger-than-life examples of innovation in engineering and technology. Students who visit this National Historic Landmark aircraft carrier can explore a collection of 28 aircraft, a guided missile submarine and space shuttle Enterprise.

“At the Intrepid Museum, history, science and service intersect and are made concrete for students,” said Lynda Kennedy, the museum’s vice president of education.

Daytime guided and self-guided programs are available for every grade level. Operation Slumber is an overnight program in which students find out what it’s like to live, eat and sleep aboard an aircraft carrier.

“Operation Slumber aboard Intrepid is an experience like no other,” said David Filipiak, director of group sales at the museum. “To sleep among the aircraft on the hangar deck is an unforgettable experience students won’t get anywhere else.”

Filipiak said a variety of groups have performed on Intrepid’s flight deck, including marching bands, concert bands, choirs, orchestras, dance teams and even a bagpipe ensemble. Programs with a patriotic theme are especially appreciated.

“Patriotic performances tend to create a very special and meaningful experience for the students,” Filipiak said. “This allows them to contribute to the Intrepid Museum’s mission — to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire our youth.”

Groups can add on a private guided tour, a simulator ride and lunch options.

A dedicated motorcoach drop-off area is available for groups.

For more information, call 646-381-5010 or visit intrepidmuseum.org.