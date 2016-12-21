Group Tour Media

Iowa Quilt Museum, Winterset, Iowa
Photo: Madison County Chamber of Commerce

Iowa Quilt Museum opens in Winterset

The Madison County city of Winterset is quite a quilting hot spot. Winterset is home to Marianne Fons of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting magazine. Fons is co-host of Love of Quilting, which airs nationwide on public television. An author and co-author of many books on quilting, Marianne Fons is co-founder and president of the board of trustees of the brand-new Iowa Quilt Museum, which opened in May 2016 in the historic J.C. Penney building in Winterset’s town square. 

Piece Works Quilt Shop, Winterset, Iowa

The museum offers changing exhibits — three to four per year — of American quilts from the late 1800s to the present. The museum is open year-round, Monday through Saturday.

The museum is located next to popular shops such as Ben Franklin and Piece Works Quilt Shop, and just one block away from the John Wayne Birthplace & Museum. 

Group tour planners may schedule Marianne Fons for a paid lecture, guided tour or demonstration, in addition to admission to the Iowa Quilt Museum.

Of course, Madison County also is home to six world-famous covered bridges. The county was the setting of the novel, movie and musical, The Bridges of Madison County. A step-on guide may be scheduled for a covered bridge tour through the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Town square, Winterset, Iowa

In addition, group dining and lodging options in Winterset are available, along with workspace for a quilting retreat through Piece Works Quilt Shop. 

“As if a beautiful, brand-new museum dedicated to the art and craft of quilting and two plentiful fabric shops weren’t enough of a draw, they also are set in the home of the world-famous bridges of Madison County and the John Wayne Birthplace & Museum,” said Teddi Yaeger, tourism coordinator and marketing manager for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “We have a bustling historic town square full of top-notch shopping and dining and several wineries. Madison County is the place to bring quilters.”

Yaeger works with group tour planners to book tours and customize itineraries.

For more information, call 515-462-1185, email tourism@madisoncounty.com or visit madisoncounty.com.

