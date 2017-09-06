Go behind the scenes at Isabel Bloom Studio Showroom in Davenport, Iowa, to learn what inspired the Iowa artist and how she has influenced today’s art. Groups can see and learn what makes these handcrafted pieces so special.

“Isabel Bloom is just one more example of the unique adventures you will find in the Quad Cities,” said Charlotte Morrison, vice president of marketing and communications at Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau. “During the one-hour-and-15-minute guided tour, you get a truly behind-the-scenes experience, with access to every step in the making of each Isabel Bloom sculpture. You can ask questions, preview new designs and offer opinions on future sculptures. Plus, you will learn about this wonderful artist and her connections to the famous artist Grant Wood and the Stone City Art Colony.”

All of the sculptures at the studio are handcrafted. While new designs are being created all the time, many of the staple sculpture categories include angels, home and garden, life occasions, retirement, seasonal, sympathy and inspiration, animals and children/families. Sculptures have been a gift of choice for many people due to their whimsical nature.

Visitors experience the legacy of Bloom and see original photos of her work. There is also an opportunity to purchase sculptures only available to tour guests.

Bloom’s work has received national attention, with her work being easily recognizable.

Operators must call in advance to make a reservation for the free tour.

For more information, call 800-273-5436 or visit ibloom.com.