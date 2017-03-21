Home of the ice cream sundae celebrates 125th birthday

Ithaca, New York, offers groups natural beauty, award-winning wineries and diverse dining delights. And for dessert, an ice cream sundae would be appropriate. Ithaca, in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, is the hometown of the first ice cream sundae.

“We are excited to be celebrating Ithaca’s contribution to American cuisine with the 125th birthday of the ice cream sundae, born right here in Ithaca in the late 1800s,” said Sarah Imes, group tourism manager at the Ithaca/Tompkins County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Although the cities of Evanston, Illinois, and Two Rivers, Wisconsin, both claim to have been the birthplace of the ice cream sundae, Ithaca is the only city that has detailed documentation suggesting it is the home of this treat.

An issue of The Ithaca Journal from Monday, April 11, 1892, contains this ad: “Platt & Colt Soda fountain specialty is ‘Cherry Sunday’. It is Ice-cream served in a champagne glass with cherry juice syrup and candied French cherries on top.”

An Ithacan who claimed to have witnessed the creation of the confection said the men who created it were deciding on a name and decided to call it a “Cherry Sunday” to commemorate the day on which it was invented. According to him, the spelling “sundae” arose out of competition among fruit syrup manufacturers.

“Purity Ice Cream, which has been an Ithaca institution for 80 years, is a wonderful place for groups,” Imes said. “Owner Heather Lane has put so much love into the business, it’s clear that she’s as passionate as folks are about Purity’s ice cream. Groups will enjoy the retro and welcoming atmosphere Heather and her staff have created and of course, the ice cream. Purity has been providing original recipe, small batch ice cream made with local, high quality ingredients from upstate New York farms for generations.”S

For more information, contact Ithaca/Tompkins County Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-284-8422 or visit visitithaca.com.