Designated a Top 100 Event by the American Bus Association for seven years, Quilt Gardens along the Heritage Trail is a one-of-a-kind, annual event that begins May 30 and continues through October 1. The event packs 150,000 plants, with over 1 million blooms, into 19 gigantic gardens designed to reflect quilt patterns. The Quilt Gardens along the Heritage Trail combined with 21 hand-painted quilt murals in seven welcoming communities creates an experience that will shape a lifetime of memories. Exciting, flexible options such as hands-on activities, behind-the-scenes demonstrations, family-style dining and unique shops set the stage for an exceptional group tour wrapped in quilt and garden themes.

Day One

Stitches of devotion

Cotton gloves are required when visitors see and touch rare historic quilts from the Elkhart County Historical Museum’s archives. Hear the remarkable history behind each quilt while learning about the people who lovingly crafted them. Explore the various rooms of the museum; the building originally served as the county’s first consolidated school. Groups will discover the history of the area at a museum considered to be one of the top in the state. The museum is also the site of a Quilt Garden which is often interpreted in a pattern of a historic quilt.

Photo: Amish Country of Northern Indiana

Taste the difference

Discover the fruits of Indiana at the Fruit Hills Winery as groups taste the inviting wines lovingly created by David and Michelle Muir. Join their family in their new wine tasting room, which overlooks acres of orchards in the scenic Bristol fruit hills. Sample various wines such as riesling, cabernet and Indiana’s signature wine, Traminette, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the process of pressing and preparation. Visitors may even want to take a bottle home to enjoy later.

Amish comfort food and shop-hop

Das Dutchman Essenhaus offers a unique combination of dining, lodging and shopping opportunities. Enjoy a family-style feast complete with fresh-baked, mouth-watering fruit or cream pie in their 1,100 seat restaurant, the largest in the state of Indiana. The meticulously manicured grounds invite a leisurely stroll or horse-drawn carriage ride. Enjoy the large Quilt Garden, which stands out on the hill, and the Quilt Mural during the visit. Shop at The Village Shops filled with quilts, gift items and baked goods.

Day Two

Gardens galore

After breakfast at the hotel, join a local expert gardener and get the inside scoop on a guided tour of the official Quilt Gardens and Murals along the Heritage Trail. Begin the day with a fun and fast “Make and Take” fabric flower project at the Pumpkinvine Quilt & Fabric Shop. Fabric enthusiasts will appreciate the walls lined with bolts of fabric, but groups don’t have to be sewing experts to enjoy putting together a unique fabric flower creation.

Photo: Amish Country of Northern Indiana

Sweet treats and savory eats

The town of Wakarusa welcomes visitors with its small town charm. Visit the town’s Quilt Garden and shop at the Wakarusa Dime Store, famous for jumbo jelly beans and old-fashioned candy treats. Don’t miss the giant jumbo jelly bean quilt! Locals line up for Nelson’s Golden Glow port-a-pit barbecue with the unmistakable aroma of lightly seasoned, hot-off-the-grill deliciousness. Groups get the VIP treatment at Nelson’s private banquet hall where they’ll savor the delicious grilled chicken complete with tasty sides.

Embrace the pace

A short drive down the road is Nappanee, a city with the motto: “Embrace the Pace.” In Nappanee, horse and buggies dot the roads and everyone is greeted with a friendly smile. Meet a local ambassador for an insider’s tour of the gardens and murals that highlight historic buildings. The guide will take groups inside the Nappanee Center, which displays hand-stitched quilts depicting previous quilt gardens along with a fascinating display chronicling Nappanee’s storied past.

Tours, family-style dining and entertainment at its finest

Learn the whys and ways of the Amish on a tour of the only Old Order Amish farmstead listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Be sure to catch a glimpse of the Blue Bird Thing Mural birched on the Red Greeting Barn. The bird is a focal point of the long running musical, Plain and Fancy, which runs in repertory at The Round Barn Theatre every year. Groups will be hungry and ready to enjoy the wonderful Amish Acres Threshers Dinner. Sit down under the hand-hewn beams around antique tables and chairs in the century-old restaurant barn. Dine on a hearty, multi-course Threshers meal, beginning with soup and ending with pie. Then enjoy a professional theatrical production in the majestic 1911 Round Barn Theatre.

Day Three

More of a good thing, gardens galore continued

After breakfast at the hotel, meet a local master gardener for day three of the exploration of Quilt Gardens in Amish Country. The gardener will bring the journey to life while showcasing insider tips, techniques, history and information of the area. Begin at the Elkhart County Visitors Center for a brief overview and video about the Quilt Gardens Tour and the people and stories that make it all happen. The Visitors Center also is home to a beautiful showcase of handmade works of art by fiber artists Diana Bennett and Lina Zerkle.

Photo: Amish Country of Northern Indiana

Botanical beauty and a Beaux Arts mansion

Wellfield Botanic Gardens provides a shared natural and man-made environment of unique beauty dedicated to the celebration of nature and art. Relax and unwind while strolling along wide paths that wind through charming themed gardens enhanced by sculptures. A short ride takes groups to the elaborate beaux-arts mansion of Albert Beardsley, who helped found the company that created Alka Seltzer in Elkhart, Indiana. Named after his only daughter, Ruthmere is filled with a collection of fine art including Rodin sculptures and Tiffany leaded glass. Enjoy the quilt garden on site prior to departure.

Bonanza of blooms

Explore the vast grounds of Linton’s Enchanted Gardens, which boasts a 25,000-square-foot gift emporium. Take a ride on Linton’s Express Train for a relaxing scenic trip around the grounds where visitors can see themed gardens. The quilt garden is a highlight of the visit. A gourmet box lunch is served in the Garden Café and features fresh and locally sourced foods.



Enjoy the scenic drive to Middlebury to visit the quilt gardens and mural at Dutch Country Market and The Tulip Tree. Take time to explore these locally owned shops. Explore the Krider “World’s Fair” garden, which gets its name from the Krider Nursery display at the 1933–34 Chicago World’s Fair. The gardens blend a wide variety of plants, shrubs, trees and waterfalls with area history along with incorporating a quilt garden.

Cooking and quilting the Amish way

The adventure continues with an Amish Country experience of a lifetime. Meet the entire Yoder family in their home as they demonstrate how to make the tasty comfort food the Amish are known for. Following the class, sit down to enjoy a hearty family-style Amish dinner. After dinner, Rebecca Haarer, a nationally known quilt historian and collector of vintage Indiana quilts, tells the history of Amish quilting and opens up her “trunk” for a display of vintage Amish quilts.

Day Four

Let’s go RVing

Welcome to the “RV Capital of the World”! Eighty percent of the nation’s recreational vehicles are manufactured in Elkhart County. RV plant tours take groups on a behind-the-scenes look at how these vehicles are built, including watching Amish men and women create handcrafted furniture and some of the sewing process.

Photo: Amish Country of Northern Indiana

Brown bagging it

The final afternoon in Amish Country takes groups on a unique adventure. Sit back, relax and observe the Amish lifestyle while traveling the picturesque back roads of northern Indiana with an expert guide. See and hear the area history, as well as customs and traditions of the Amish while bagging some fun goodies at locally owned Amish shops and businesses. Meet the shop owners themselves who are more than willing to share their stories with visitors. By the end of the afternoon, visitors will have a bag full of goodies and a heart full of happiness and memories.