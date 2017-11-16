Located in historic Bristol County, Bristol offers an abundance of cultural, historical and natural resources. Those resources make this New England waterfront town a must stop for groups looking for a relaxing and beautiful visit. Visit Rhode Island provided this itinerary.

Day One

Enjoy a fascinating tour of the Audubon Society’s Environmental Education Center, situated on the 28-acre Claire D. McIntosh Wildlife Refuge. The center features a life-size model of a right whale, Rhode Island’s largest aquarium, tide pool tank, trail and boardwalk to the bay. A naturalist informs visitors about the more than 400 species of birds that migrate through the region.

Later, experience the exquisite architecture and unique hand carved moldings at Linden Place, the home of the DeWolf family, which founded the Uniroyal Rubber Company, a banking empire, and is more infamously known for their participation in the triangle slavery trade.

Next, it’s off to Blithewold Mansion, Gardens and Arboretum, which captures all senses as groups meander through the gorgeous gardens and marvel at the 45-room main house. Lunch is at the group’s leisure in Bristol, where there is something for everyone’s tastes from seafood to Mexican.

A short drive brings groups to Herreshoff Marine Museum, located at the site of the world-famous Herreshoff Manufacturing Company, whose products dominated the golden age of yachting. Explore the collection of 60 classic sailing and power yachts built from 1859 to 1945, steam engines, fittings, photographs and memorabilia. Don’t miss the America’s Cup Hall of Fame, it honors people who made contributions to yachting competition.

Newly renovated Bristol Harbor Inn offers a waterfront location for the evening’s stay. Savor a traditional lobster bake at Mount Hope Farm, a magnificent site that includes vibrant farmlands, wetlands, rocky coastline and historic farm buildings. View more than 200 acres of pristine natural beauty that includes ponds, spillways and trails.

Day Two

A walking tour of downtown Bristol unveils an interesting past. Stories of Kings Philip’s wars, sea captains, industrialists, maritime heroes and distillers from the triangle trade pair with opulent historic architecture to capture guests’ imaginations.

Enjoy all the coastal inlets that are around every corner along the journey to Colt State Park. At the park, groups can view breathtaking seascapes, stone-fenced fields and rolling meadows. Before leaving the East Bay, discover Coggeshall Farm, an early 18th-century farm that is still operated with traditional equipment.

