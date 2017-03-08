Several islands to explore, interconnected waters to paddle and endless sandcastles to build make the Fort Myers and Sanibel area in Florida unforgettable. There are more than 50 miles of sandy white beaches among an array of educational opportunities — the ideal trip for fun (and learning) in the sun.

Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau provided this three-day itinerary. For more information, contact Anna Stone, director of sales.

Photo: The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel

Day One



Begin the trip by eating lunch at one of the area’s many quirky restaurants. Visit the iconic Captiva Island restaurant, The Bubble Room. The restaurant will surround students with antiques and toys from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s. It’s most famous for its Bubble Bread and Sticky Buns served with every entree, and a selection of award-winning desserts.

On the other hand, if the group would prefer to submerge in the island lifestyle with a-moo-sing decor, head over to The Island Cow on Sanibel.

After lunch, lead the way to one of the area’s most popular beaches, Lighthouse Park Beach. Beneath the 1884 Sanibel Island Lighthouse, search for common to rare seashells and swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

Photo: The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel

Day Two

Once the group has eaten a hearty breakfast, get ready for a full day of activities.

Start the morning off with hundreds of species of birds while kayaking at the J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge. This 7,600-acre refuge is home to 60 reptile species, 35 mammal species, biking trails and a scenic 4-mile drive. Tarpon Bay Explorers offers refuge tram tours, nature cruises and guided kayaking tours.

Spend the rest of the day on a boat ride with Captiva Cruises to explore Cabbage Key.

Eat lunch at the Cabbage Key Inn and Restaurant, an interesting experience famous for its “cheeseburger in paradise.” There are 70,000 autographed dollar bills tacked to nearly every inch of the dining room.

Photo: The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel

Day Three



Explore the wealth of history that has made southwest Florida what it is today. Visit the Edison & Ford Winter Estates and the surrounding acres of botanical gardens, including many species originally planted by Edison himself.

Students who love cars will enjoy Ford’s Garage, an auto-themed eatery in downtown Fort Myers, which has an actual Model T suspended in midair — and some of the best burgers in town.

Hop on a boat tour with Pure Fort Myers for a Caloosahatchee River educational tour. Learn about the ancient Calusa tribe that once inhabited the area.

For a more in-depth approach, try Pure Fort Myers’ Marine Science Field Trips. Students test water quality through salinity, pH, nitrate and phosphate. Choose to add on additional experiences, such as Engineering Challenges. All programs are based on Next Generation Sunshine State Standards for Science.

End the day with a coal-fired pizza at Capone’s in downtown Fort Myers. It’s a 1940s-jazz-age-inspired restaurant with a glass-covered vault that mimics the one used by gangster Al Capone underneath the Lexington Hotel in Chicago.

ASK

Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau

800-237-6444

fortmyers-sanibel.com