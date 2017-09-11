In Frankfort, groups can get a taste of Kentucky’s rich bourbon culture while learning about the city’s history with visits at Kentucky State Capitol and Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History.

Photo: Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist & Convention Commission

“Frankfort is a wonderful destination for group travel,” said Robin Antenucci, executive director, Frankfort Tourist Commission. “Not only does Frankfort have many attractions that are perfect for groups, our central location makes us a great place to stay. Our affordable rates make it worth your while to make Frankfort your hub since we are within 30 minutes of many central Kentucky attractions.”

The Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist & Convention Commission provided this three-day sample group itinerary.

Day One

Begin the journey with a guided tour of the Kentucky State Capitol and the Governor’s Mansion.

Both tours, including the short travel time, loading and unloading, should take approximately 2 1/2 hours. While guests are in the neighborhood, they must visit the inventor of the Bourbon Ball candy, and enjoy a free sample at Rebecca Ruth Candy Tours & Museum.

Now, check into the Capital Plaza Hotel and enjoy either a Kentucky or bourbon-themed dinner, provided by the catering department. Arrangements must be made in advance.

Photo: Frankfort Tourist Commission

Day Two

Kentucky history awaits groups at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History and campus. After guests are finished with the “Kentucky Journey” at the Thomas D. Clark Center, they can stroll down the street for a guided tour of the Old State Capitol, and wrap up the downtown touring at the Capital City Museum.

Now, groups should venture into the charming downtown district for free time of shopping, art browsing and lunch at one (or several) of the 10 local dining establishments. La Fiesta Grande is a local favorite, if groups are in the mood for Mexican food, the restaurant can usually accommodate a large group, with reservations in advance.

After lunch, revisit the Commonwealth’s military history in this fortress-like building that overlooks downtown Frankfort. The State Arsenal is home to the Kentucky Military History Museum. Five blocks away, groups will find Liberty Hall Historic Site. The site serves as a learning center and museum that engages the public in exploring the history of the Brown Family. Groups will love the exciting story of the Gray Lady, Liberty Hall’s famous ghost.

Finish the last day in Frankfort with a guided tour of Buffalo Trace Distillery. Learn about and see bourbon being made in the world’s most decorated distillery. Several different tour options are available; all complimentary, and complete with a free tasting. After visiting and shopping at The Trace, head to a private dinner at the beautiful historic Glen-Willis House.

Day Three

Begin the next leg of the trip in Georgetown with Old Friends Equine – a farm for retired thoroughbreds. This farm rescues thoroughbreds and gives them a place to live out the rest of their years. Some of these horses are famous, and some aren’t, but they all are beautiful animals.

From there, groups may continue on to Lexington to visit the Kentucky Horse Park, tour some of the most prestigious horse farms or see historic homes. If the group is traveling in April or October, guests will want to schedule a day at Keeneland Thoroughbred Racing and Sales.

