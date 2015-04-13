Hawaii itinerary: Say ‘aloha’ to the Big Island

Hawaii, the Big Island, is an awe-inspiring destination for groups of all sizes. It offers rich land, sea and sky adventures, as well as notable culture and heritage experiences. The island is home to Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes; UNESCO World Heritage Site Hawaii Volcanoes National Park; and four other national park sites.
The youngest and largest of the Hawaiian Islands, Hawaii Island offers unique culture, arts and history with diverse towns, breathtaking valleys, historical sites and natural adventure.
The Big Island Visitors Bureau provided this seven-day Hawaii itinerary.
Day One
Historic Kailua Village (Kailua-Kona) and Keauhou
Lively Historic Kailua Village (Kailua-Kona) is the heart of the Kona Coast featuring a variety of hotels, shops and restaurants lining Alii Drive.
Look into the past just north of Kailua-Kona at Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park to learn about early Hawaiian culture. Take a surfing lesson or go snorkeling at Kahaluu Beach.
After a beautiful Kona sunset, enjoy nightlife along Alii drive with great food and live music.
Day Two
South Kona and Beyond
Visit Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park to learn about early Hawaiian culture. Kealakekua Bay is a Marine Life Conservation District popular with snorkelers.
Tour a Kona coffee farm in south Kona or in the art village of Holualoa and get a sip of 100 percent Kona coffee. Then take a road trip to Ka Lae (South Point), the southernmost point in the United States.
Day Three
Kohala Coast & North Kohala
See the amazing contrasts between the black lava lined Kohala Coast and lush North Kohala. Explore historic sites like the Puukohola Heiau National Historical Park and the Lapakahi State Historical Park.
Head to the green pastures of Waimea and go horseback riding with an authentic paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy). Continue to Hawi for shopping and dining.
Day Four
Hamakua Coast
On the northeastern Hamakua Coast of the island, spend the day driving along the Hamakua Heritage Corridor to see scenic views, waterfalls and botanical gardens. See rare and exotic plants at the Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden and the Botanical World Adventures.
Stop in Honokaa Town to browse the shops and art galleries. End the day with an unforgettable view at the Waipio Valley Lookout.
Day Five
Volcano and Kau
Groups can easily spend a day exploring Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hike through its miles of trails, see sights like Nahuku (Thurston Lava Tube), Halemaumau Crater and see lava meet the sea at several lookout points. Beyond the park, take a trip to Punaluu Black Sand Beach in Kau.
Day Six
Hilo Side
The lush Hilo side of Hawaii Island is the home base for a visit to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Visit the Puna area to find restaurants, shops and sights like Lava Trees State Park. Other attractions include the Panaewa Rainforest Zoo, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Factory and Akatsuka Orchid Gardens.
Day Seven
Downtown Hilo
Relax and experience the local side of Hawaii Island in downtown Hilo. Visit museums like the Lyman Museum and Mission House, the Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii, the East Hawaii Cultural Center, Mokupapapa Discovery Center and the Pacific Tsunami Museum. Shop at the Hilo Farmers Market and other local favorites.
Big Island Visitors Bureau
(800) 648-2441
www.gohawaii.com/en/big-island
