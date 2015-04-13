Hawaii itinerary: Say ‘aloha’ to the Big Island

Hawaii, the Big Island, is an awe-inspiring destination for groups of all sizes. It offers rich land, sea and sky adventures, as well as notable culture and heritage experiences. The island is home to Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes; UNESCO World Heritage Site Hawaii Volcanoes National Park; and four other national park sites.

The youngest and largest of the Hawaiian Islands, Hawaii Island offers unique culture, arts and history with diverse towns, breathtaking valleys, historical sites and natural adventure.

The Big Island Visitors Bureau provided this seven-day Hawaii itinerary.