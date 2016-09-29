Plymouth County is a quintessential New England destination, nestled conveniently between Boston and Cape Cod. It is best known for its Native history, the Pilgrim story and one of the country’s most iconic landmarks – Plymouth Rock.

History is just the beginning of what visitors come to experience in Plymouth County. Plymouth County Convention & Visitors Bureau provided this itinerary.

Day One

Cranberry Country is the start of a tour that offers an autumn groups will remember. Travel the county in the shadows of Pilgrims and Native Wampanoag while encountering the bounty offered.

Photo: Groppi-Advertising-and-Design

Begin with a visit to Flax Pond Cranberry Farms, which offers an opportunity to view the dry harvesting of cranberries in the fall. Visit a working cranberry screening house with antique equipment, artifacts and a cranberry-themed gift shop. The farm is open year-round for groups. (Touring time: 45 to 90 minutes)

Add color to the group’s day at Edaville USA Pumpkins Aglow, a long-established, family-friendly event. Featuring an enchanted stroll through a garden of artfully carved jack-o’-lanterns, the event is complete with atmospheric music and professional lighting. Ride the train, enjoy unlimited use of all amusement rides and celebrate Halloween in a fun, yet safe environment. The event is held Oct.1–30 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Or, if the group will be in Plymouth County over the Columbus Day weekend, be sure to take in the annual Cranberry Harvest Celebration, held on that Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy old-fashioned family fun with food, music, juried crafters and paddleboat rides. The star of the day is the cranberry harvest, and groups can view it in all phases, with knowledgeable growers on hand to explain the process.

Check in to the group’s hotel at John Carver Inn & Spa. Located in the heart of Historic Plymouth, just a short walk to attractions, shopping and the breathtaking waterfront, the hotel offers colonial charm and hospitality combined with contemporary comforts and conveniences. Visitors seeking a relaxing Plymouth vacation are welcomed into a stately lobby before settling into one of the 80 spacious guest rooms or luxury suites. The exclusive Pilgrim Cove Indoor Theme Pool is fun for all. Don’t miss the 80-foot waterslide, waterfalls and soothing Jacuzzi set amidst a replica of Plymouth Rock.

Day Two

The group will get a slightly different take on what America’s hometown has to offer and see Plymouth’s history from a different angle.

Go back in time at the Jenney Museum with stories of struggles, survival, and faith that set the cornerstones of the country. Hear about the relationship between the Pilgrims and Natives. Learn about the development of tools from the very simple to a complex machine like the gristmill. (Touring time: 30 minutes for guided tour and/or one hour for walking tour)

Photo: Plimoth Plantation

Pilgrim Hall Museum, America’s oldest, continually operated public museum will celebrate its 200th birthday the same year Plymouth commemorates its 400th. The history video alone is worth the price of admission. The museum is small in scale and intimate in feeling. It gives groups a chance to get up close and personal with the reality of the past. Groups can touch an authentic piece of Plymouth Rock, which bears a “please touch” sign. ” an authentic piece of Plymouth Rock. Groups also can view the cradle of Peregrine White, William Brewster’s great chair and William Bradford’s Bible. (Touring time: one hour)

Take a detour and visit First Parish Plymouth Unitarian Universalist Church, the church established in England in 1606 by the Pilgrims. The church continues to this day on the grounds where the Pilgrims built their fort/meetinghouse in 1622. This 1899 granite structure (fifth meetinghouse built on the original Pilgrim Village site) was built using funds donated to honor the Pilgrim founders. Tiffany stained-glass windows illustrating the Pilgrim story, carved quarter-sawn oak and hammer beam construction are just a taste of the highlights. (Touring time: 30–60 minutes)

No visit to Plymouth is complete without a few hours spent at Plimoth Plantation. Why not add a Harvest or Turkey Dinner or have the group “Eat Like a Pilgrim” while visiting this 17th-century, bi-cultural living history museum. The museum includes the English Village, Wampanoag (Native American) Homesite, Crafts Center, and Nye Barn, which exhibits rare-breed English farm animals. (Tour time: two to three hours)

Have group members dine on their own at any of the eight waterfront restaurants within a quarter mile of each other.

At 7:30 p.m., embark on a Dead of Night Ghost Tour. (Look for the grey hearse by Plymouth Rock.) Push aside the cobwebs and take a spine-chilling adventure through Plymouth’s oldest cemetery and haunted areas. The tour is available year-round. (Tour time: 90 minutes)

Overnight at John Carver Inn & Spa.

Day Three

Take in a morning whale watch with Captain John Whale Watching. See whales, dolphins and harbor porpoises — some of the most graceful, rare mammals in the world — at Stellwagen Bank, feeding grounds in the Atlantic Ocean. (Touring time: four hours)

Photo: Plymouth County Convention & Visitors Bureau

For lunch, make reservations at the Tavern on the Wharf, located right where the whale watch boat disembarks.

After lunch, visit Plymouth Bay Winery and enjoy wine tasting of cranberry fruit wines and traditional red and white grape wines.

Finish the trip with a visit to Plymouth Rock. Yes, it is smaller than most expect, but Plymouth Rock has a fascinating history worth knowing. This American icon is nestled in the sand, under a turn-of-the-century portico, within the shadow cast by the masts of Mayflower II. A state guide is often at the rock or groups can hire a knowledgeable guide to fill in the details. Plymouth Rock is open year-round.

seeplymouth.com/group-info