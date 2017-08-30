Collette provided this 10-day, 14-meal itinerary of Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria.

Preliminary itinerary is subject to change. Final itinerary and pricing will become available January 2019.

Photo: iStock

Day One

Overnight Flight

Set out to experience Switzerland, Austria and the Oberammergau Passion Play.

Day Two

Bern, Switzerland — tour begins

The tour opens in Bern, the capital of Switzerland and a UNESCO World Heritage site nestled in the Swiss countryside. The cobbled Old Town section is so well preserved that residents who lived here 500 years ago would still find it familiar today. In the evening, join fellow travelers for a welcome dinner featuring local cuisine and traditional cheese fondue. Dinner is included.

Day Three

Bern

Explore Bern on a panoramic sightseeing tour featuring the Bundeshaus (the Swiss Parliament), the Bear Pit, the Rose Gardens and the gothic cathedral which dominates Old Town’s skyline. Along the way, the Tour Manager will introduce guests to both the language and culture of the region. The remainder of the day is at leisure to explore independently or perhaps brave Europe’s steepest funicular ride up Gurten Mountain. Breakfast is included.

Day Four

Bern, Château de Chillon, Montreux, train ride

Photo: iStock

Travel along the shores of Lake Geneva to the legendary, medieval Château de Chillon. This princely residence faces the lake but puts forth the image of an imposing fortress from the mountains. Later, enjoy inspiring Alpine views with a ride on the GoldenPass Panoramic Train from Montreux to Gstaad. Discover the delightful ambience of this world-famous Alpine ski resort with its numerous traditional wood chalets. Breakfast will be included.

Day Five

Bern, Lucerne, Bern

Set out for Lucerne, the “Swiss Paradise on the Lake.” Enjoy a leisurely paced Altstadt (Old Town) walking tour, exploring the hidden treasures of the city. Lucerne has more than 800 years of history. Explore such medieval treasures as the covered Chapel Bridge (1833); the famous Water Tower which has served as a prison, watchtower and treasury; the Renaissance-style Town Hall; the baroque Jesuit Church; and the Lion Monument, carved from natural rock to commemorate the heroic Swiss Guard. The evening dinner is included at one of Bern’s great restaurants. Breakfast and dinner will be included.

Day Six

Bern, Innsbruck, Austria

Photo: iStock

En route to Innsbruck, the group will make its way through Liechtenstein, the smallest and richest German-speaking country in the world and the only country to lie entirely within the Alps. Upon arrival in Innsbruck, guests have the choice of one of two leisurely walking tours: join a local guide to discover the city’s history, culture and popular attractions including Maria Theresien Strasse, the Hofburg and the “Golden Roofl;” or embark on a tour focusing on Innsbruck’s unique architectural structures including its famous ski jump. Breakfast will be included.

Day Seven

Innsbruck, Salzburg, Innsbruck

Travel through the picturesque Austrian countryside to Salzburg. There, enjoy a leisurely paced walking tour featuring Mirabell Gardens (seen in the Sound of Music); the quaint Getreidegasse (birthplace of Mozart); and many other highlights of this beautiful city. Enjoy an afternoon at leisure to independently explore and enjoy Salzburg’s fabulous sights. Complete the day with a delightful dinner at the 1,200-year-old St. Peter’s Restaurant, the oldest in Austria. It’s still owned by the monks! Breakfast and dinner will be included.

Day Eight

Innsbruck, Oberammergau, Bavaria-Germany, Passion Play

Cross the border into Bavaria, Germany, to the quaint village of Oberammergau. In the afternoon, witness a performance of the epic Passion Play. The original performance dates back to 1634. During the “Thirty Years’ War,” Oberammergau was spared the Black Plague and for this reason, the citizens vowed that every ten years they would give a play to honor the last days of the life of Christ. The performers of this once-in-a-decade event are all native to the village. To lend authenticity to the performance, the cast starts to grow their hair and beards more than a year in advance. During the break of the performance, join fellow travelers for dinner before returning to the Passion Play’s final performance. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be included.

Day Nine

Oberammergau, Linderhof Palace, Fussen, Hohenschwangau Castle, Munich airport area

Photo: iStock

Begin the day with a visit to Linderhof Palace, one of the most artistic and stylistically complex ensembles of the 19th century and the only palace King Ludwig II of Bavaria was able to complete. Behind the Baroque façade is a Rococo world, rich in abundant ornamentation, with many sculptural elements. showing workmanship of an incomparable artistic quality. Next, enjoy free time to explore medieval Fussen, the romantic town on the foothills of the Bavarian Alps. Later, visit the royal Bavarian castle Hohenschwangau, the childhood residence of King Ludwig II of Bavaria. Make a special picture stop at Neuschwanstein castle before gathering for a farewell dinner celebrating the end of a memorable trip. Breakfast and dinner will be included.

Day 10

Munich airport area — tour ends

The tour comes to close today. Breakfast will be included.

