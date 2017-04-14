SAUSALITO, Calif. — Founded in 1976, the International Tour Management Institute (ITMI), has trained and certified nearly 9,000 tour directors, guides and travel staff. ITMI’s newly launched master classes are designed to provide in-depth destination knowledge. The classes also will focus on how to create the special magic that a well-conducted tour embodies.

Because familiarization tours are an essential part of the marketing strategy for convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs) and destination marketing organizations (DMOs), International Tour Management Institute is now also offering this exclusive program to CVB and DMO staff. This will give them the expertise and confidence to dazzle prospective customers.

“Tourism is first and foremost a people business,” said Ted Bravos, CEO of ITMI. “A fundamental part of the institute’s curriculum deals with the psychology of group travel. We give our students the knowledge and expertise to gracefully navigate through any challenges that may arise. We believe that these master classes will be of tremendous value to anyone who is responsible for leading a FAM tour or showcasing a destination.”

Two-Day ITMI FAM tour, May 16-17, 2017

Space is limited to 15 participants. Highlights include Conway Scenic Railway, Salem Witch Museum, Heritage Trail, House of Seven Gables, Ogunquit River Plantation, Rockport and a traditional clambake in Maine.

Five-Day ITMI Master Class, May 23 – 27, 2017

Space is limited to 45 participants. Highlights include Yankee Candle Factory, Lake Winnipesaukee, Montpelier, JFK Presidential Library, Lake Champlain, White Mountains and Kancamagus Highway.

This Master Class will be led by Sugar Tours founder Chris Donnelly, a New England expert in student tours, adult tours and Road Scholar programs. The Master Class will give participants the tools needed to lead tours throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Rhode Island. To learn more about this Master Class visit: itmitourtraining.com/alumni-group-travel