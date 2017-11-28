The success of the historic prison tours from Jackson Journeys boils down to stories, said Judy Gail Krasnow.

A storyteller and author, Krasnow founded the Jackson, Michigan, prison tour company in 2009.

Interesting stories about Michigan’s first state prison — told by expert storytellers — have led to excellent reviews.

“We temper the grim moments of prison with absolutely incredible entertaining and unbelievable stories of guards and prisoners,” Krasnow said. “The stories bring the prison to life. Our storytellers make history jump out of the walls and bars. And we’re always adding new stories.”

The company’s motto is “Who says a prison tour can’t be fun?”

Three tour options are available.

“The First Degree” tour begins with “Jacktown,” a live presentation of prison history at Michigan Theatre. After the provided lunch, the tour moves to Michigan’s first state prison. The building is now a resident artists’ community called Armory Arts Village. Visitors see Michigan’s first penitentiary cell block, experience solitary confinement and visit a studio and apartment carved from 36 cells.

A replicated cell shows the cramped conditions for prisoners.

“The First Degree” is the full tour, and it runs about four to five hours with lunch.

A moderate amount of walking is involved. Tour-goers are seated at the theater, and there are places to sit at Armory Arts Village. “It’s a comfortable, accessible tour,” Krasnow said. “And it’s interactive. People can ask questions. Dialogue and laughter ensues.”

“The Second Degree” and “The Third Degree” are tours for groups with time constraints.

Krasnow recently published a book on Michigan’s first state prison.

A newly designed gift shop in the Armory Arts Village carries Michigan-made items.

Jackson Journeys will help operators develop overnight itineraries and visit other attractions in the area, such as St. Demetrius Orthodox Church, Michigan Military Heritage Museum and Lost Railway Museum.

The company’s tour season is April 1 through Oct. 31. Public parking is available for motorcoaches.

For more information call 517-817-8960 or visit historicprisontours.com.