The Jackson Zoo shares passion for wildlife

Among the more than 250 species of animals at The Jackson Zoo, the Sumatran tiger is considered a highlight of the day for visiting student groups. Whether students favor fur, feathers, scales or bugs, seeing tigers Eko, Emerson and Sari never fails to please.

Trips to this 110-acre bustling zoo in Jackson, Mississippi, are available year-round, every day of the week. The living classroom is home to a Bird Walk, a Raptor Rehab Flight Cage, a Discovery Zoo with Contact Yard, a Wetlands Habitat and 14 endangered animal species.

“The Jackson Zoo Wild Classrooms are a great way to incorporate educational standards in a field trip setting, giving kids a chance to gather information with their teachers and classmates in a more relaxed and natural setting,” said Stacy Crain, volunteer manager/education registrar. “Students can even receive a hands-on educational experience with a special live-animal program.”

These 30-minute interactive sessions include discussion, facts and an up-close animal encounter. Students learn about different creatures and their natural habitats, at home and around the world. Additionally, they learn how to safely interact with creatures they may come across in their own backyard.

“Students also are engaged with information about conservation, and how their small actions can make big differences in their community,” Crain said.

Wild Classrooms are available August through May and must be booked at least two weeks in advance.

For student groups, a one to 10 adult-to-student ratio is required. All required adults receive complimentary admission. Tickets for the train or carousel may be added to trips for an additional fee. Groups are encouraged to bring lunches to enjoy at the zoo’s Livingston Park picnic area.

For more information, call 601-352-2580, ext. 241, or visit jacksonzoo.org.

Article by Kathy Witt