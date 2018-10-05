See art in motion at Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival

Watch artistic expression at its finest at Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival in Becket, Massachusetts.

“Jacob’s Pillow, nestled in the Berkshire Hills of Massachusetts, offers groups an immersive cultural experience during a 10-week festival,” said Pamela Tatge, director at the festival. “The Pillow features an abundance of dance performances, free events, exclusive exhibits, rare dance archives, a serene atmosphere and locally-sourced dining options.”

Throughout the duration of the festival, there are a variety of daily performances, tours and different types of talks taking place. Also running during the festival is an Inside/Out series, that include performances from emerging and established dance companies and presentations by dancers of Jacob’s Pillow school.

“Jacob’s Pillow is praised as ‘the dance center of the nation’ for good reason,” Tatge said. “We are at the intersection of contemporary dance, dance history and nature in a way that no one else is. With such a wide-range of programming and events, we welcome groups from around the nation and around the world to retreat to our 220-acre campus all summer long.”

Groups can experience a guided tour of the National Historic Landmark grounds at Jacobs Pillow. Tours are led by staff and interns and will last 30 minutes. Visitors are welcome to take a self-guided tour of the grounds throughout the week.

The festival has three different types of talks that take place, including pre-show and post-show talks. Its PillowTalks series is designed for entertaining discussions with writers, choreographers, etc.

A groups visit can be tailored to match the group’s specific interests and needs.

Dining options available during the festival include a full-service restaurant serving locally-sourced dishes, a store selling on-the-go foods and a coffee bar.

Dates for the 2019 festival are June 19–Aug. 25.

“For decades, we have attracted long-time dance fans and have introduced new audiences to the art form that moves us all,” Tatge said.

Motorcoach parking is available.

Call Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival at 413-243-0745 or visit jacobspillow.org.