Janet Kasic serves as executive director of Circle Michigan. The association of group-tour suppliers was organized in 1981, making it the first organization in the United States to focus on the promotion of group travel.

Q: What activities catch your eye when you build sample itineraries? What criteria do you use to determine what should be included?

A: Intriguing history is always a huge plus. As a matter of fact, I am working on a specific itinerary right now for central Michigan. Most Michiganders and tour companies across the country do not realize the fascinating “Purple Gang” history in Michigan. Yes, Detroit was notorious for being terrorized in the 1920s by the Purple Gang, a band of bootleggers and hijackers. But their criminal activity went far beyond the Detroit region. It reached farther north, to Clare and surrounding areas of central Michigan. I was excited to learn of the history of this particular area of our state because it is sort of off the beaten path … away from the main drag of Interstate 75 that tour groups travel so much. The history of this underworld mob is so captivating — it will make for a great tour, with Clare, Michigan, as the focal point. The Purple Gang history also helps to connect the Detroit area to Clare — just a 2 ½ hour drive between the two cities, making it a perfect short, overnight tour.

Q: What trends are you noticing in group travel?

A: I see more and more younger women traveling in small groups. I think there are a couple of reasons for this. First, women are delaying marriage till much later and they are having their children much later in their lives, or women are not having children at all, which in turn leaves more money and time to travel. Twenty years ago, lots of women traveled, but typically they were seniors and most likely, widowed.

Q: What is the best part about being the executive director of Circle Michigan?

A: Being able to share a passion for a place! It was the same thing when I was a tour operator. It’s exciting to discover something new, something others may not know much about and then being able to tell others about it. I get so much satisfaction when I am able to ignite another person or group’s interest in a destination. And if there is a fascinating history to a place — all the better. Telling stories … it adds the spark that drives groups to destinations.

Q: Looking forward, what is the “next big thing” for Circle Michigan?

Circle Michigan continues to look at new ways to feature our members and the state as well as new opportunities of reaching out to the tour group market. Over the last couple of years, we’ve added new trade shows in order to reach unique affinity groups. For 2018, we will have a brand-new website — it will be a mobile site too, featuring all kinds of videos of our Great Lake State. After all you know what they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.

ASK

Circle Michigan

800-513-6424

circlemichigan.com