Jazz at Lincoln Center offers customized group experiences

An evening of Jazz at Lincoln Center delivers an unforgettable, only-in-New York experience for groups.

Jazz at Lincoln Center is part of the famous Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and started as a summer concert series in 1987. In 2004, the world’s first venue designed specifically for jazz music was built, and the rest is history. The orchestra is led by Wynton Marsalis and comprises 15 of the finest jazz musicians in the world.

“Jazz at Lincoln Center truly values the role played by groups and group leaders in helping us fulfill our mission to build a global community for jazz,” said Frances Howorth, marketing manager for the not-for-profit institution.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center group services team will customize an experience to fit any group’s needs.

“We work with operators to navigate the concert season to select the best shows for their clients, and offer a wide variety of complimentary experiences,” Howorth said.

These experiences, which include everything from backstage tours and artist meet-and-greets to reserved seating at pre-concert discussions led by notable jazz experts, are what differentiate an evening of Jazz at Lincoln Center from other venues. For groups that arrive hungry and thirsty, on-site private receptions with food and beverage service can be arranged.

This year’s shows include Cécile McLorin Salvant, Count Meets the Duke, World of The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Songbook: 30th Anniversary Landmark Concert, Benny Goodman: King of Swing and Dianne Reeves.

Motorcoaches can drop off and pick up groups at the entrance to Frederick P. Rose Hall, located on 60th Street and Broadway. Jazz at Lincoln Center staff are also available to help coordinate to make it as easy and convenient as possible.

For more information, call 215-258-9800 or visit jazz.org.

Article by Chelsea Hall