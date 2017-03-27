Jeff Slade’s DETOURS surprises groups around every corner

Since 2001, DETOURS has offered day and multiday guided tours of the Grand Canyon and other destinations in the American West.

“Something I learned a long time ago: some of life’s best experiences come through travel. You can learn more traveling than you can in a classroom.” — Jeff Slade

Owner Jeff Slade said the company offers day tours from Phoenix, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as private, customized tours for groups throughout the West.

“You dream it up; we’ll make it happen,” Slade said. “You can’t dream it up? We’ll do that for you, too.”

Q: What is the next big thing for DETOURS?

A: We are expanding into new locations and getting better with the technology part of life. We will add one location and then add another one. We just want to connect all the dots in the West. We’re known for tours of the American West.

Q: Does the company have a motto?

A: Yes, our motto is “off the beaten path.” It sort of goes with the name, DETOURS. One of the things we have always been proud about is that we show what you didn’t know you were going to see. There’s a surprise around every corner.

Q: What sets DETOURS apart?

A: One thing is that I’m a tour guide. I can step in and run any of the tours. I design all the private tours around the West. I’ve been to all the western states multiple times.

Another thing that makes DETOURS a lot different is that we always look for surprises around the corner — things that people had no idea they were going to see that day.

We try not to do cookie-cutter tours. Our guides’ knowledge and flexibility is amazing.

Q: What are you most proud of about DETOURS?

A: Our reputation and our customers. Other travel professionals trust us because we always do what we say we are going to do, and we do it right. To me, reputation is huge. Our customers and our tour partners know we have their back. Excellence in service, safety and supporting local businesses, having fun and being part of the community also is part of it.

Safety is first. We feel we have the best vehicles, hands down, in the business. We take amazing care of those vehicles. And then we make sure the guides are trained to take care of guests.

We want to be the very best. We want Abercrombie & Kent to come to us, and we deliver the best tour. And now we have Geoffrey Kent sending all his clients to us. They’ve tried a few other ones and nobody does it better than we do.

Q: What advice do you have for tourism professionals?

A: If you want to have the best experience in the American West, call DETOURS. Our job is to go a notch higher each time. And I always say, the way to top this is to show them that. And it’s the partnerships we have created. It’s Maverick Helicopters and Donovan Hanley, who does Donovan’s DETOURS Navajo tours. By far, DETOURS does the best Navajo Nation tours on the planet. There’s no doubt in my mind.

DETOURS was built to show people the American West and to deliver an experience you can’t find anywhere else. Every day, there’s a detour.

ASK

DETOURS

480-633-9013, Phoenix

702-458-0000, Las Vegas

detoursofthewest.com