Group Tour Media

Group Tour Media Magazines

Subscribe Now

Group Tour Media

Group Tour

Connecting Group Travel Decision Makers

Subscribe Now!
You are at:»»Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

0
By on Travel News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas tourism partners from across the state honored Jim Rice and other 2017 winners of the annual Henry Awards during a luncheon at the 43rd Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

Jim Rice

Photo: Gretchen Hall Jim Rice

The conference was held March 12–14 in Little Rock.

Rice, senior vice president of operations at the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the 2017 Tourism Person of the Year in Arkansas.

The Henry Awards honor individuals and organizations that have made important contributions to the state’s tourism industry in the preceding year.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson presided at the banquet and addressed more than 500 attendees about tourism issues in Arkansas.

Kane Webb, executive director of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, served as master of ceremonies, and Miss Arkansas 2016 Savannah Skidmore assisted in the presentation of the awards.

Henry Award winners were:

Tourism Person of the Year: Jim Rice, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, Little Rock

Media Support Award: Arkansas Living, Little Rock

Jim Rice received the Tourism Person of the Year award Tuesday at the Arkansas Governor’s Conference in Little Rock. Celebrating with Rice are, from left, son John Rice, wife Tracy Rice, honoree Jim Rice, daughter Jessi Rice and sister Louise Fox.

Photo: Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism Jim Rice received the Tourism Person of the Year award Tuesday at the Arkansas Governor’s Conference in Little Rock. Celebrating with Rice are, from left, son John Rice, wife Tracy Rice, honoree Jim Rice, daughter Jessi Rice and sister Louise Fox.

Bootstrap Award: Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, Eureka Springs

Arkansas Heritage Award: Ozark Highlands Radio, Mountain View

Grand Old Classic Special Event Award: Arkansas Derby, Hot Springs

Outstanding Volunteer Service Award: Ross Cowling, Texarkana

Community Tourism Development Award: The Unexpected, Fort Smith

The Natural State Award: West Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau, West Memphis

The Henry Awards have been a feature of the annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism since their debut in 1981. The awards are named for Henri de Tonti, founder of Arkansas Post in 1686. He is often hailed as the first “Arkansas Traveler.”

Article by Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply