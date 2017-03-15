Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas tourism partners from across the state honored Jim Rice and other 2017 winners of the annual Henry Awards during a luncheon at the 43rd Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

The conference was held March 12–14 in Little Rock.

Rice, senior vice president of operations at the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the 2017 Tourism Person of the Year in Arkansas.

The Henry Awards honor individuals and organizations that have made important contributions to the state’s tourism industry in the preceding year.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson presided at the banquet and addressed more than 500 attendees about tourism issues in Arkansas.

Kane Webb, executive director of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, served as master of ceremonies, and Miss Arkansas 2016 Savannah Skidmore assisted in the presentation of the awards.

Henry Award winners were:

Tourism Person of the Year: Jim Rice, Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, Little Rock

Media Support Award: Arkansas Living, Little Rock

Bootstrap Award: Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, Eureka Springs

Arkansas Heritage Award: Ozark Highlands Radio, Mountain View

Grand Old Classic Special Event Award: Arkansas Derby, Hot Springs

Outstanding Volunteer Service Award: Ross Cowling, Texarkana

Community Tourism Development Award: The Unexpected, Fort Smith

The Natural State Award: West Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau, West Memphis

The Henry Awards have been a feature of the annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism since their debut in 1981. The awards are named for Henri de Tonti, founder of Arkansas Post in 1686. He is often hailed as the first “Arkansas Traveler.”

Article by Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism