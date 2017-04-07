ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday morning, guests joined The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the grand opening of Universal Orlando Resort’s newest ride, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The all-new ride takes guests on an action-packed race through the Big Apple against Jimmy Fallon himself. Guests are completely immersed in the world of America’s No. 1 late-night talk show, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon kicked off the celebration with a New York-style ticker-tape parade in Universal Studios Florida that featured confetti, a custom float and Universal Orlando characters.

Joining Fallon on the float were The Tonight Show favorites: The Roots house band, announcer Steve Higgins, the Ragtime Gals barbershop quartet, mascot Hashtag the Panda and Stepdad Gary from the “Ew!” sketch. The moment culminated with a countdown to the official opening of the attraction and a special ribbon cutting.

“I’m happy,” Fallon said. “I’m grateful. I’m excited. This whole experience has been a real emotional roller coaster simulator.”

Virtual Line

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon is the first ride at Universal Studios Florida to feature an all-new Virtual Line experience, which allows groups to enjoy other areas of the park while they “virtually” wait for their time to enter the attraction.

The new attraction gives guests the ultimate The Tonight Show experience. It gets them up close and personal with the show’s most hilarious segments before taking off on an action-packed race through New York against Fallon himself.

For more information about Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, group ticket options, performance opportunities, music based workshops or educational programs, visit UniversalOrlandoYouth.com.