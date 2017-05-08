Johnny Cash Boyhood Home reveals detailed history

The legendary Johnny Cash was a masterful musician with ties to country, rock, folk, blues and gospel music. Similar to many leaders in their fields, he linked longstanding inspirations and values with things tied to childhood. Many of his songs reveal stories, experiences and observations from his time as a youngster living in the Dyess Colony.

Visitors can experience his home much as it was when Cash was growing up. Tours begin with an orientation film at the visitors center at the Dyess Colony in Dyess.

Groups then head to the administration building, which houses a three-room exhibit on the colony and how the Cash family fit it. One room focuses just on the Cash family. The highlight of the tour is the boyhood home, which is reached by boarding the bus to travel just over a mile down the road.

While the main exhibits are self-guided, the tour of the house is guided. Typically, a full tour spans about

90 minutes.

Johnny Cash’s boyhood home is furnished exactly how it was when the Cash family lived there. A notable feature in the home is a table he made in shop class. Joanne Cash and Tommy Cash, his youngest brother and sister, helped as advisers with the restoration and advised specifically on many details.

“They described everything as it was when they were children, from colors, to where things were placed and who slept where,” said Dr. Ruth Hawkins, director of Arkansas State Heritage Sites. “They have a phenomenal memory.”

Some items displayed are original to the house and others are of the period. The family moved there in 1935 when Johnny Cash was three years old. Cash left to go in the Air Force after high school graduation.

Group rates are offered, and tours should be booked at least four weeks in advance. Motorcoach parking is available on-site.

For more information, call 870-764-2274 or visit dyesscash.com.

Article by Richelle Tremaine