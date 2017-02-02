Step off the tarmac into the Kansas Aviation Museum

Housed in the original Wichita Municipal Airport Terminal Building, the Kansas Aviation Museum chronicles the growth of general aviation in Kansas and displays a collection of aircraft and aviation related artifacts.

During the ‘30s and ‘40s, Wichita was a major destination for nearly every aviation luminary. There are stories about Charles Lindbergh, Kansas’ own Amelia Earhart and many celebrities that crossed the ramp and admired the art deco terminal.

One story tells of Fred Astaire dancing in the atrium to entertain fellow passengers while waiting for a connection. Today, guests arrive by surface transportation to tour the historic building that was so crucial to the development of aviation for the entire country.

Melissa Duran, director of operations, said groups should allow at least two hours for a walkthrough. “They may want to stay longer for a more detailed examination of what made Wichita the Air Capital of the World,” she said.

Duran is oft-quoted that the building itself is the museum’s best artifact. “It was dedicated in 1935 and was the original Municipal Airport in Wichita,” Duran said. “It then became the first structure on McConnell Air Force base and was used until the early 1980s. It sat empty until volunteers began a cleanup effort in the late 1980s. It was opened as the Kansas Aviation Museum in 1991.”

Having access to so much history adds to a visit. “To see and touch those very airplanes that were produced in the Air Capital’s development is unique,” she said. “To experience aviation history as provided by the tour docents and participate in learning experiences by making aviation crafts and operating flight simulators are memories groups will carry with them forever.”

Among the exhibits are the control tower, learning center with flight simulators, a 1921 replica Laird Swallow aircraft and the hall of fame.

Docent-led group tours must be booked in advance. Bus parking is available.

For more information, call 316-683-9242 or visit kansasaviationmuseum.org.

Article by Chelsea Hall