At nearly 103 years old, the historic Katahdin takes groups on a journey through the past while cruising on Moosehead Lake in Greenville. “Kate,” which celebrated its centenary in 2014, was one of 50 steamboats that ferried families seeking fresh air and sporting opportunities to summer vacation resorts.

Nowadays, Katahdin Cruises takes groups on three-and-a-half-hour narrated rides around the scenic glacial lake, or longer trips on Wednesdays to Mount Kineo, a former resort. Moosehead Lake is the largest lake contained in any one state east of the Mississippi, and tight regulations have preserved the pristine beauty of its shoreline. The boat’s capacity is 225 with a minimum of 30 people for group discounts.

“On board, we can cater for lunches before departing,” said Liz Cannell, executive director. “We have a galley, a small gift shop and tours of the engine room. Once we reach open water, we allow passengers to come into the wheelhouse and take a turn steering the boat.”

Open seasonally, the Moosehead Marine Museum has more than 1,700 artifacts and photographs depicting the history of the area, particularly its marine history, lumbering and the grand resorts of a bygone era.

Cannell’s father, Richard McKeil, was part of the original group of locals who saved the Katahdin. Cannell grew up in the area and gave tours at age 16, when her father ran the business. It was a transformative experience, she said.

“I complained I was bored, so he dragged me down to the museum and made me volunteer and give tours on the boat,” she said. “I don’t think anybody rides this boat and doesn’t fall a little bit in love with it.”

Motorcoaches can park behind Moosehead Marine Museum and discharge passengers at the nearby wharf.

For more information, call 207-695-2716 or visit katahdincruises.com.

Article by Lee Howard