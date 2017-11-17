Group Tour Media

Group Tour Media Magazines

Subscribe Now

Group Tour Media

Group Tour

Connecting Group Travel Decision Makers

Subscribe Now!
You are at:»»Kellerhaus is one sweet New Hampshire stop
Kellerhaus in Weirs Beach, New Hampshire
Kellerhaus building, Kellerhaus Ice Cream, Candy and Gifts, Weirs Beach, N.H.
Photo: Kellerhaus Ice Cream, Candy and Gifts

Kellerhaus is one sweet New Hampshire stop

0
By on Article

Established in 1906, Kellerhaus Ice Cream, Candy and Gifts in Weirs Beach is New Hampshire’s oldest candy shop and looks straight out of Bavaria, Germany. Inside is room after room after room of gifts and goodies — everything from homemade chocolates and ice cream to Christmas ornaments, cuckoo clocks, made-in-New England treasures, toys, and baby items.

Visitors can happily lose a couple hours here, especially when time is added in for the “Kellerhaus experience” — making a sundae with Kellerhaus’ freshly made ice cream and toppings and watching candy being made in a place that has been perfecting the craft for over 111 years. 

Candy displays at Kellerhaus in Weirs Beach, NH

Photo: Kathy Witt Kellerhaus Candy Displays, Kellerhaus Ice Cream, Candy and Gifts, Weirds Beach, N.H.

Scheduled groups get the royal sweet treatment.

“We always put out a chocolate sample — fudge, nonpareils or our ‘ugly Betty chocolates,’ a.k.a. seconds,” said owner Mary Ellen Dutton. “We also put out either pretzels and dip, a cheese ball with crackers or hot pepper jelly and cream cheese with crackers. If large groups or multiple buses are scheduled, we put out all three for samples so everyone has an enjoyable visit.”

Groups seeking a more hands-on experience can make their own chocolate. There is no charge if the group purchases sundaes. If time permits for chocolate making only, Kellerhaus assesses a small per person fee, which includes the chocolate. Groups of 15 to 20 can be accommodated in the candy making area. For groups of 40 or more, half make chocolate while the other half make sundaes, and then switch.

“Chocolate is temperamental and only has a certain window before it hardens,” Dutton said. “Candy making must be scheduled with close to on-time arrival for the chocolate to be workable.” 

Chocolate from Kellerhaus in New Hampshire

Photo: Kellerhaus Ice Cream, Candy and Gifts Kellerhaus Ice Cream, Candy and Gifts, Weirs Beach, N.H.

Groups preferring to watch the Kellerhaus chocolatiers in action can do that as well.

Motorcoaches making an impromptu stop still get to sample chocolates. Drivers, escorts and step-on guides get free ice cream and a 20 percent discount. Kellerhaus also has Belgian Waffle Breakfasts on weekends. 

For more information, call 603-366-4466 or visit kellerhaus.com.

Article by Kathy Witt

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply