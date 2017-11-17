Established in 1906, Kellerhaus Ice Cream, Candy and Gifts in Weirs Beach is New Hampshire’s oldest candy shop and looks straight out of Bavaria, Germany. Inside is room after room after room of gifts and goodies — everything from homemade chocolates and ice cream to Christmas ornaments, cuckoo clocks, made-in-New England treasures, toys, and baby items.

Visitors can happily lose a couple hours here, especially when time is added in for the “Kellerhaus experience” — making a sundae with Kellerhaus’ freshly made ice cream and toppings and watching candy being made in a place that has been perfecting the craft for over 111 years.

Scheduled groups get the royal sweet treatment.

“We always put out a chocolate sample — fudge, nonpareils or our ‘ugly Betty chocolates,’ a.k.a. seconds,” said owner Mary Ellen Dutton. “We also put out either pretzels and dip, a cheese ball with crackers or hot pepper jelly and cream cheese with crackers. If large groups or multiple buses are scheduled, we put out all three for samples so everyone has an enjoyable visit.”

Groups seeking a more hands-on experience can make their own chocolate. There is no charge if the group purchases sundaes. If time permits for chocolate making only, Kellerhaus assesses a small per person fee, which includes the chocolate. Groups of 15 to 20 can be accommodated in the candy making area. For groups of 40 or more, half make chocolate while the other half make sundaes, and then switch.

“Chocolate is temperamental and only has a certain window before it hardens,” Dutton said. “Candy making must be scheduled with close to on-time arrival for the chocolate to be workable.”

Groups preferring to watch the Kellerhaus chocolatiers in action can do that as well.

Motorcoaches making an impromptu stop still get to sample chocolates. Drivers, escorts and step-on guides get free ice cream and a 20 percent discount. Kellerhaus also has Belgian Waffle Breakfasts on weekends.

For more information, call 603-366-4466 or visit kellerhaus.com.

Article by Kathy Witt