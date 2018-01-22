Students who visit the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at Cape Canaveral, Florida, may be inspired to become space explorers. Groups can meet an astronaut and train like one, explore the Apollo/Saturn V Center and even sleep underneath space shuttle Atlantis.

“We strive to inspire the next generation of space explorers through immersive space experiences,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “Through engaging educational programs, we hope students leave feeling inspired to learn more about STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

The new Astronaut Training Experience (ATX) Center, which opened this year, tells the NASA story while promoting STEM learning. Activities emphasize communication and collaboration skills, which are essential for participation success. One of the ways staff is doing this is through the use of Training Control Centers, a set of stations where participants serve as a type of “mission control.”

Mars Base 1 Plant Lab also is part of the ATX Center. One challenge allows visitors to take part in Project Veggie by getting their hands dirty in a state-of-the-art plant lab and greenhouse. Students plant, harvest and care for a variety of plants using indoor farming methods such as aeroponics and colored LED lighting treatments.

Groups looking to become even more immersed in space exploration can consider Overnight Adventures, when students (grades five through nine) spend the night exploring, discovering and dreaming during a one-of-a-kind program. One of two thrilling locations can be selected: the Space Shuttle Atlantis or underneath a 363-foot Saturn V moon rocket. Staff members point out key features of the spacecraft and guide students on an exploration of the entire facility with engaging, hands-on STEM activities.

During the day, the complex offers a variety of other student activities, including Space Explorers Adventure. The program provides students with a hands-on, interdisciplinary look at science and technology through workshops and simulators. The adventure encourages students to work as a team on a mock space mission in a life-size replica of a space shuttle flight deck. There’s even training on a shuttle landing simulator, similar to the ones used by NASA astronauts.

For more information, call 855-433-4210 or visit kennedyspacecenter.com.