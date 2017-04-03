Kentucky Derby Museum offers 8 group tour options

As one of the premier attractions in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby Museum honors the tradition, hospitality and history of the world-renowned Kentucky Derby.

Opened in 1985, the museum sits adjacent to Churchill Downs Racetrack and has welcomed more than 4 million visitors from all over the world. The Kentucky Derby Museum offers two floors of interactive exhibits that take visitors through every stage of a thoroughbred’s life, from birth to the first Saturday in May.

“Our staff is truly passionate about the Kentucky Derby and that really elevates your experience with us at the Museum,” said Lindsay English, communications manager. “We are a separate nonprofit organization from Churchill Downs, but we work very closely with our neighbors. Besides offering tours all over the historic racetrack we have a variety of other activities, including day at the races and meal packages at Churchill Downs during live racing days.”

The museum’s exhibits showcase the derby dating from the inaugural 1875 running to the most recent champion.

With eight group tour options, groups are sure to have a memorable experience at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Groups can take a Backstretch Breakfast Tour and experience the backside of the racing track during a rail side breakfast, while watching the horses during morning exercises.

Another tour, Bourbon Basics, allows groups to take their museum experience to a new level by adding a bourbon seminar. The seminar includes three delicacies of Kentucky’s finest bourbons while learning the history of Kentucky’s signature spirit.

General group admission includes access to the two exhibit floors, a Historic Walking Tour of Churchill Downs Racetrack, a stroll through the museum’s backyard paddock to meet the resident thoroughbred and miniature horse, the gift shop and Derby Café. Group pricing is offered, and motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 502-992-5919 or visit derbymuseum.org.