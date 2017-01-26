LEXINGTON, Ky. — The life and legacy of one of America’s original sporting heroes, the legendary Man o’ War, will be the highlight of a year-long celebration at the Kentucky Horse Park beginning on March 29, his birthday.

“Man o’ War is a true American icon, born in Kentucky before going on to capture the country’s imagination by winning 20 of 21 races, smashing records and setting the bar that all other Thoroughbreds are measured by,” said Laura Prewitt, Kentucky Horse Park executive director. “We are excited to announce not only an amazing exhibit, but also numerous events that will be held here at his final resting place, the Kentucky Horse Park, and throughout central Kentucky.”

Entitled “Man o’ War: The Mostest Horse That Ever Was,” the exhibit will open on March 29, coincidentally Man o’ War’s birthday, at the Kentucky Horse Park and will contain never-before-seen artifacts of his illustrious career as a racehorse, a sire, and from his life as one of the state’s most well-known and visited residents. “We took the name of the exhibit from Will Harbut, the man who took care of him most of his life here in Kentucky,” said Bill Cooke, International Museum of the Horse director. “There are so many pieces of history with the Man o’ War exhibit that racing fans will be thrilled to see.”

The entire list of Man o’ War events will be announced on March 29, but Prewitt previewed some of what can be expected. “There will be a number of events beginning with his birthday, a legacy mural of Man o’ War that will be painted in downtown Lexington, special Man o’ War-themed horse farm tours will be offered and much more that will involve fans of all ages.”

Thriving in the golden age of American sport, Man o’ War dominated sports headlines, often overshadowing legends such as Babe Ruth, Jack Dempsey and Bobby Jones. His dominance of the sport was followed by a successful career at stud in Kentucky, siring Triple Crown winners and numerous other champions. His power as a sire can be traced down today to the most recent Triple Crown winner, the great American Pharoah.

“The story of Man o’ War is truly a remarkable one,” Prewitt said. “Our goal is to celebrate his life and equally encourage visitors to experience all that the Kentucky Horse Park has to offer.”