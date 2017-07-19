Knights of Columbus Museum shares organization’s heritage

Knights of Columbus, the largest Roman Catholic fraternal service organization in the world, was founded in New Haven in 1882. About 100 years later, the Knights of Columbus Museum was established as a nonprofit and educational institution, showcasing artifacts and exhibits related to Catholicism and its heritage.

According to Peter Sonski, outreach and visitor services manager, a visit to the museum gives groups the opportunity to view both permanent galleries, centered on the history and mission of the organization, and rotating galleries with temporary exhibitions of history or art.

“There is always a variety of content to see and discuss,” Sonski said.

Though the museum’s exhibits lend themselves to self-guided exploration, directed tours may be scheduled in advance. “There are 14 galleries of exhibit areas with various art and history,” Sonski said. “The museum’s signature item is a 400-year-old cross from the top of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.”

Each year, from Thanksgiving until the end of January, the Knights of Columbus Museum displays nativity scenes showcasing art and culture from a particular region of the world.

“Whether items are on loan or from the museum’s vast collection, the crèche art makes the museum a seasonal favorite,” Sonski said. “The museum’s Christmas Tree Festival, which takes place each December and January, features 24 trees colorfully trimmed and decorated with handmade ornaments by Connecticut elementary school students.”

Knights of Columbus Museum has a curbside lane for dropping off motorcoach passengers. There is parking on Fair Street, along the museum’s north side.

For more information, call 203-752-4630 or visit kofcmuseum.org.

Article by Chelsea Hall