Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library champions author

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, celebrates the author and activist’s wit and wisdom.

Vonnegut was born in Indianapolis in 1922. He died in 2007 at the age of 84.

According to founder and CEO Julia Whitehead, the museum and library chronicles his literary, artistic and cultural contributions.

In a career spanning over 50 years, Vonnegut published 14 novels, three short story collections, five plays and five works of non-fiction. He is most famous for his darkly satirical, best-selling novel Slaughterhouse-Five.

The Allied firebombing of Dresden during World War II is a central event of the 1969 novel. Vonnegut experienced the aftermath of the bombing firsthand as a German prisoner of war, which inspired his writing and activism.

“He was in his early 20s when Dresden was firebombed,” said Tyler Keenan, communications and collections manager. “It was a profound experience for him. It took Vonnegut 20 years to write Slaughterhouse-Five and process what happened during the war.”

On display in the museum are items relating to Vonnegut’s childhood in Indianapolis, military service, rejection letters from editors and his drawings and doodles.

A replica of Vonnegut’s book-filled writing space, complete with rooster lamp, is open to the public. Visitors are able to sit at a coffee table, hunch over a Smith-Corona electric typewriter like the one Vonnegut used and type their thoughts. The museum shares the visitors’ musings via Twitter. His actual typewriter is displayed in another room.

“Vonnegut’s concern for people and their happiness was important, and he could incorporate that into his books in a way that touched and inspired readers,” Whitehead said. “His sense of humor, his great, clear writing style and his brilliant imagination are why his books are still being read. He was so much more than a writer. He was the conscience of multiple generations of people.”

The museum and library can customize a program for a group visit. Topics in the past have included Vonnegut’s military service, his interest in art, his popular culture status and his German-American roots.

A gift shop carries apparel, souvenirs and Vonnegut’s books.

Operators can arrange motorcoach parking.

For more information, call Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library at 317-652-1954 or visit vonnegutlibrary.org.