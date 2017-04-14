Lake Murray Country offers indoor and outdoor fun

Groups can immerse in one of the South’s finest and most adventurous cultures with a trip to Lake Murray Country. With outdoor excursions, exquisite art, star-studded performances and rich history, the Capital City region will leave groups fulfilled — mind, body and soul.

Get outside

When in Columbia, do as the locals do by finding ways to cool off in the famously hot city. Outdoor enthusiasts can paddle or float down the three rivers that flow through the Capital City: the Saluda, the Broad and the Congaree. Palmetto Outdoors and Get Out Doors offer kayak and tube rentals, as well as guided tours to explore the area’s rapids.

Lake Murray is known as the “Jewel of South Carolina.” Whether groups feel the need for speed or prefer to float in the sparkling waters, rental shops can accommodate every boating desire.

Make time to visit Dreher Island State Park. This 348-acre land provides 12 miles of access to Lake Murray.

The Midlands also is home to the Congaree National Park — South Carolina’s only national park. This area is known for its biological diversity and record-sized trees. Row through this wilderness wonderland by way of marked canoe paths. Dry off while hiking through 18 miles of canopy-laden trails.

Head inside

From exercising the body, to exercising the mind, a tour of the stunning South Carolina State House will not disappoint. White columns, marble, a grand staircase and even grander history make for an enriching experience. Tours begin with a 15-minute DVD presentation of the statehouse’s history and architecture.

Give groups a history lesson by visiting the dozens of area museums. In Saluda County, explore the only known birthplace of an Alamo hero, James Butler Bonham, with a tour of Flat Grove. See what life looked like for the Bonhams in the early 1800s at this restored home.

Explore Columbia’s oldest museum — the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. This museum submerges guests in the complete military history of the state. Other museums are devoted to the recollection of area railroads, firefighting and even the home of the 28th president, Woodrow Wilson.

Peruse the South’s premier international art museum — The Columbia Metropolitan Museum of Art. The museum has more than 25 galleries with art that spans 5,000 years.

Watch the arts come to life at the Koger Center, located on The University of South Carolina’s campus. The Koger Center is home to the Columbia City Ballet, the South Carolina Philharmonic and Broadway shows.

Catch a performance at the Harbison Theatre. The theater hosts Grammy award-winning artists, variety acts, plays and films. Or, head to Trustus Theatre, which is committed to bringing the best of the newest original plays to a distinct and comfortable setting.

ASK

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board

803-781-5940, ext. 3

lakemurraycountry.com