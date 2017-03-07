Unwind with a visit to Lancaster’s Amish countryside

It’s easy for groups to unwind among the beautiful farmlands and clip-clop sound of horses echoing down the countryside roads of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. About one hour outside of Philadelphia, Lancaster is neatly tucked away in south-central Pennsylvania.

Relying on horse-and-buggy transportation and refusing public electricity, the Amish settlement in Lancaster is the oldest in America. Visiting groups not only take in the area’s history and Amish heritage, but the delights of modern, world-renowned attractions and entertainment.

“Lancaster is a wonderful blend of urban style and rural splendor, with many rich cultures, from the Amish to the arts,” said Joel Cliff, director of communications and advocacy for Discover Lancaster. “Groups can take in our vibrant downtown city life with galleries, great dining, specialty shops and live music. Explore surrounding towns and villages to get a sampling of the heritage, food, craftsmanship and attractions for which Lancaster is famous.”

Kitchen Kettle Village

Continue learning about Amish heritage at Kitchen Kettle Village, where 42 shops and food specialties surround one of Lancaster County’s original, leading canning kitchens staffed by local Amish women.

At The Jam & Relish Kitchen, watch locals cook up homemade Pennsylvania Dutch sweets like jelly, jam, butter, pies and cookies. There also are delicious canned goods, like relish, salsa and pickles. If the group has never tried orange salsa or habanero mango jam, be sure to take in the free samples.

For groups that book in advance, a Village Insider package is available. The package includes hands-on activities, such as a wine tasting and a “Fill Your Gift Bag” scavenger hunt experience.

Sight & Sound Theatres

When the group is ready to kick back and take in an unforgettable show, head to the theater. Beginning on March 11 and running through Oct. 14, Sight & Sound Theatres will present Jonah, the story of a prophet and a man on the run.

After a series of wild adventures involving a seaport called Joppa, a huge boat and a terrible storm, Jonah finds himself in the belly of “the great fish.” Groups will experience a world-class cast, special effects and live animals. Be prepared for a not-so-average fish tale.

“We will take a story that has been changing lives already for thousands of years and try to create it in a way that is entertaining and right for all ages,” said Josh Enck, president and chief creative officer. “Our goal is to take what most people see as an event-driven story and tell it through its characters.”

Miracle of Christmas, a story that unfolds the meaning of Christmas, will be presented Nov. 3 through Dec. 30.

The Amish Experience

In the heart of Lancaster’s Amish Country at Plain & Fancy Farm, The Amish Experience has remained a definitive interpretive center for guided tours of the Amish farmlands. Visitors have the opportunity to meet and talk with Amish neighbors on the Amish Visit-In-Person Tour.

Groups also can partake in the new “What Price Freedom” experience, which rolled out on Feb. 1. The themed tour focuses on the Underground Railroad and quest for freedom.

The journey begins with a unique Magic Lantern Show that presents the story of America’s slavery. Groups then experience a character encounter; a time traveler from the days of the Underground Railroad tells his or her personal story. Before a special showing of “Jacob’s Choice,” a step-on guide will board the motorcoach for a journey through the farmlands.

Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

Don’t leave Lancaster without visiting the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. It’s home to a world-class collection of more than 100 historic locomotives and railroad cars, a working restoration shop, a vast library and archives, and an immersive education center.

Last year, the museum dedicated the restored, historic Pennsylvania Railroad E6s Atlantic steam locomotive, No. 460.

“This storied Pennsylvania Railroad steam locomotive is one that merited saving for future generations,” said Donald H. Lotz, president of the board of directors of the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.

ASK

Discover Lancaster

717-735-1640

discoverlancaster.com