Extravagant shows, all-groups-can-eat buffets, no last calls and mountain views — Las Vegas takes the bigs and makes them even bigger. The city’s multibillion-dollar gaming industry has certainly made its mark, but casinos are only the beginning. And the possibilities, from celebrity chefs to outdoor adventures, are all at groups’ fingertips.

“Las Vegas is easy to get to with more than 950 inbound and outbound flights per day, and nonstop service from more than 125 U.S. and international cities,” said Sandra Perez, communications coordinator for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Not only is there an abundance of flights, but hotel accommodations seem endless — as well as their malls, restaurants and nightlife.

“With nearly 150,000 hotel rooms, Las Vegas has the best group value proposition in the world,” Perez said. “When planning a group visit to Las Vegas, operators should consider the following key factors: value, time and options.”

And the options are plentiful. For groups in search of cultural experiences, The Mob Museum and the Neon Museum offer one-of-a-kind learning opportunities.

Visitors seeking adventure can enjoy sightseeing helicopter tours over the Strip or a daytrip beyond the glitz to one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Las Vegas’ sports options include visits to TopGolf and SpeedVegas, or try stand-up paddleboarding at Lake Las Vegas. After a day of busy fun, the group will want to relax.

“We’re also a trendsetter in the spa industry, housing more than 45 of the finest luxury resort spas in the world within a 4-mile radius,” Perez said.

Visitors can feel pampered with anti-aging treatments, wellness and relaxation activities, or guided meditation breaks.

“Group travel planners should never feel limited in Las Vegas,” Perez said. “Our destination thrives on the endless opportunities it offers. Las Vegas is a 24-hour destination that never stops reinventing itself. If you can dream it, Las Vegas is likely to have it.”

High Roller

One of the city’s most iconic attractions stands 520 feet in diameter. The world’s tallest observation wheel, the High Roller eclipses both the London Eye and the Singapore Flyer.

The wheel takes 30 minutes to complete one revolution and features 28 glass-enclosed cabins. Each spherical cabin can hold up to 40 people, with benches on either side and plenty of floor space between, but most visitors will want to stand and admire the 360-degree views.

“Groups can even climb aboard the High Roller for unmatched views of the Strip and the surrounding valley while taking a yoga class,” Perez said.

It’s called “Yoga — An Elevated Journey,” a personalized session that allows groups’ minds and bodies to relax while soaring over sweeping views of the Las Vegas Valley. For yoga amateurs and veterans alike, the one-hour session is led by a professional instructor.

Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay

After riding high in the sky, it’s time to take in what swims far below. Near the southern end of the Strip, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino developed the Mojave Desert’s underwater world.

Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay was the first animal care facility in Nevada to become accredited by the Association of Zoo and Aquariums.

Featuring dangerous and unusual aquatic animals from the world’s tropical waters, the aquarium takes visitors on a journey through an ancient temple slowly being claimed by the sea.

In the largest exhibit, which features a 1.3-million-gallon tank, groups walk into a shipwreck teeming with massive sharks, followed by a journey through an acrylic tunnel where fish coast by overhead.

The Touch Pool is another guest favorite. Groups can touch an ever-changing collection of animals including sharks, rays and horseshoe crabs. More than 2,000 animals can be seen at Shark Reef Aquarium, including over 100 different species and 15 species of sharks.

Blue Man Group

When evening falls on the Strip, the lights shine even brighter. There are so many shows in Las Vegas, a group couldn’t possibly take them all in. Luckily, there’s no doubt a group will find one that will blow everyone away.

The avant-garde Blue Man Group combines theatrics, art, music and science to create an interactive percussion-driven experience. And at Blue Man Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino, groups can get closer to the action than ever before.

“Blue Man Group is comedy, theater, a rock concert and a dance party all rolled into one memorable show,” said Caitlin Lilly, public relations assistant for Blue Man Group. “The performance delivers an outrageous multi-sensory experience that groups will never forget.”

Groups can take the night a step further with a VIP Experience package. The experience includes premium seats at the show, a private meet and greet with cast members, a complimentary drink and luminescent swag.

Mount Charleston

Luckily for groups, the adventure doesn’t stop on the Strip. Visitors can escape the hustle and bustle on Mount Charleston, only 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas’ heart.

“Mount Charleston is a beautiful ‘sky island’ that acts as an alpine oasis in the Mojave Desert,” said Leonie Mowat, operations director for Southern Nevada Conservancy.

Snow-capped more than half the year, it’s the highest point in Clark County and the eighth highest mountain in Nevada at 11,916 feet. Frequently, the mountainside is more than 20 degrees cooler than the city, making a great getaway for groups looking to escape the desert’s summer heat.

“Hikes are led all over the Las Vegas side of the Spring Mountains,” Mowat said. “We offer hikes for all ages and all skill sets.”

The area also is known for group rates on ski and snowboard packages. Las Vegas Ski & Snowboard Resort (affectionately called Lee Canyon by locals) offers snow cabanas, lift tickets and rental equipment. The snow season is roughly from November through April.

ASK

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

702-892-7575

lvcva.com

lasvegas.com