Laura Plantation immerses groups in Creole culture

The stories told at Laura: A Creole Plantation in Vacherie, Louisiana, reveal to groups both the sensitivity and barbarism surrounding enslaved people in Creole Louisiana.

Laura Locoul Gore was born in 1861 on the plantation property, which is on the National Register of Historic Places due to its historical importance and presence of many complete structures, including the Creole-style main house and outbuildings once used as slave quarters.

Gore would go on to inherit and run the sugar cane plantation, making her the fourth mistress of the farmstead that bears her name.

Groups that tour the plantation are immersed in the myths of the old South and the Creole world of French Louisiana.

“It’s a walk in the footsteps of four generations of one Creole family — both free and enslaved — exploring the very complex relationships among these people, and the reasons that Laura herself ultimately made the conscious decision to leave behind her Creole identity, language and culture to become American,” said Joseph Dunn, marketing and public relations.

Guided tours use a storytelling approach to convey what life was like on the plantation for both owners and slaves. For an additional rate, tours can be customized to fit a group’s interests. Topics include women on the Creole plantation, slavery in Creole Louisiana, Creole architecture and the evolution of Louisiana French identity.

Additionally, groups can experience living history in the form of touring original structures.

“Groups will see Creole architecture and original 1840s slave cabins on the most intact remaining Louisiana plantation complexes,” Dunn said.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see the new, permanent exhibit, “From the Big House to the Quarters: Slavery on Laura Plantation” that opened in February this year.

The plantation grounds and tours are ADA compliant and offer tours in seven different languages. B & C Seafood Cajun Restaurant is located just next door and offers group dining options. S

Laura Plantation

225-265-7690

lauraplantation.com