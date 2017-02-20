Nashville, also known as Music City, is a hot destination. One of the people who sells Nashville and its vibrant spirit is Laurel Bennett.

Bennett, who has been with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation for 15 years, was recently promoted to vice president of tourism sales. She talked about her job, Nashville and group tours with managing editor David Hoekman.

Q. What is the best part of your job? The most challenging part?

A. I get the opportunity to travel the world promoting the city I love. My job is an absolute dream come true. The people I’ve been blessed to work with are the best part of this job, though. My industry peers and clients have become great friends, and I think that dynamic is unique to the travel industry.

Nashville has been riding this massive wave of success over the past six years, which has been incredible to be a part of, but that success has created some challenges finding the hotel space and rates to accommodate groups. We are anticipating a 25 percent increase in hotel inventory over the next several years that we hope will alleviate that issue.

Q. What are the most popular activities for a group tour in Nashville and why are they popular?

A. Music City is an entertainment-rich destination, with live music available 24/7/365. Groups can spend their days touring iconic attractions like the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the world’s largest museum dedicated to music, and Nashville’s legendary recording studio, Historic RCA Studio B. They can experience “The Show that Made Country Music Famous,” at the Grand Ole Opry, and tour The Mother Church of Country Music and Pollstar’s Venue of the Year, the Ryman Auditorium. Groups can explore Music City atop Gray Line of Tennessee’s Double Decker Bus and hop off to visit the Johnny Cash Museum, the George Jones Museum or the interactive Grammy Museum Gallery at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum. Groups can go behind the scenes and make their own recording on Music Row, or hear the stories behind the songs with one of Nashville’s most accomplished songwriters.

Q. What’s the next big thing for group tours in Nashville?

A. We are excited to announce the opening of the Patsy Cline Museum and Madame Tussauds Nashville in 2017.

Q. How has group tourism changed in Nashville and how has it remained the same?

A. Music and entertainment has always been the focus, but the group offerings have become more interactive and experiential to keep up with the way the group market continues to evolve.

Q. What advice do you have for tour operators?

A. Team Tourism at the Nashville CVC is at your service. We would love the opportunity to assist tour operators as they plan new itineraries to sell in 2017 and beyond. We are a one-stop shop for your planning needs, and are here to connect you to the local hospitality industry and provide the marketing materials and support you need to make your Music City tour a success.



For more information, contact Laurel Bennett at 615-259-4790 or visit visitmusiccity.com.