LeMay – America’s Car Museum showcases past 100 years

Automotive junkies rejoice at LeMay – America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, where groups can celebrate America’s love for cars and learn how they have shaped our society.

Last year, America’s Car Museum opened its newest exhibit, “Through the Lens: Cars Defined by an American Century.” The exhibit showcases vehicles from the past 100 years that reflect contemporary culture at the time of their debut.

Specifically, “Cars Defined by an American Century” will showcase milestones in technical innovation, design, labor, commerce, mobility and entertainment by featuring one vehicle from each decade that exemplifies these key characteristics. The exhibit is expected to run through November.

“The focus of this display is to recognize the cars that reflect the history and culture of their period, rather than being commercially successful,” said Scot Keller, curator of exhibitry for LeMay – America’s Car Museum. “For example, the 1935 Airflow CW Limousine was a commercial failure at its time, but represented a radical turning point in terms of automotive design with manufacturers considering a car’s aerodynamics as part of its development.”

Visitors will be given “voting chips” upon arrival to voice their opinion on which cars they believe best represent each decade following World War II. Votes are being tallied and reported through the museum’s social media on a regular basis and may lead to vehicles being cycled in or out due to popular demand.

“LeMay – America’s Car Museum has become well-known for its rotating exhibits, and we’re excited to give guests the opportunity to take an active role in determining which are on display,” said Adam Langsbard, CEO of America’s Automotive Trust. “We encourage those who vote to follow the museum’s social channels, and share the news if their vote contributed to a change in the vehicle lineup.”

Both guided and self-guided tours are available, and reservations are required to receive group rates. Motorcoach parking is available, but only on a limited basis. Parking instructions are given to groups upon arrival.

For more information, call 253-779-8490 or visit americascarmuseum.org.