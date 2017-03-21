Mark and Matt Levy, a father-son team in New York City, prove a one-of-a-kind tour company can be built from the ground up with a few jokes and a dash of enthusiasm.

In the early 2000s, Mark worked as a housing and construction manager, and Matt graduated college with a degree in performance art/poetry. Although the Levys had little background in business, as fourth-generation New Yorkers, they knew they had what it takes to conquer the city as guides.

In 2003, the duo co-founded Vintage New York Tours, which would become Levys’ Unique New York! After rebranding and joining the Student & Youth Travel Association (SYTA) in 2005, the team began leading tours for the educational travel market.

The company now has a corps of 25 energetic tour guides. This year, Levys’ Unique New York! was nominated as the best tour company for The Concierge Choice Awards, which honors the best in New York City hospitality.

Matt sat down with associate editor Cortney Erndt to discuss his tour strategies and his company’s rise to success.

Q. According to SYTA, New York City is the No. 1 student travel destination. What draws groups to the Big Apple?

A. The energy! Students feel it the second they step off the plane or the minute they ride through the Lincoln Tunnel. The air crackles with excitement — with possibility, an infinite future to those who have the passion and drive. You just have to want it bad enough.

A must-see attraction is the Brooklyn Bridge. It’s amazing; it’s historic! It’s a work of art and architecture, and a feat of civil engineering and civic pride. It gives students photographs and memories of both Brooklyn and Manhattan. And it brings you to my hometown, Brooklyn.

Another highlight is the High Line, an elevated park built on top of an abandoned industrial railroad track. It’s the coolest, oldest, new thing in the city.

Q. In a city with hundreds of tour companies, what makes Levys’ Unique New York! different?

A. Our guides utilize the four ‘E’s: engaging, entertaining, educational and energetic. We read our groups, and change up the energy or the atmosphere as needed.

We understand that although the customer might not always be right, the customer should always get what they want. For example, if an educator wants 54 students to go on a subway-walking tour at 5 p.m., the height of rush hour, it’s a bad idea. But we always give the client what they want.

Being native New Yorkers, Dad and I know our city and the best way to show it to students.

Q. How does Levys’ Unique New York! keep students engaged?

A. We use jokes, anecdotes, funny asides and personal stories. Our guides don’t use a script and they don’t wear a uniform. They don’t have a rote list of facts and figures to repeat ad nauseam. Our guides are professional New Yorkers — oftentimes, the only New Yorker students will ever spend time with.

Members of the LUNYverse (get it?) share personal stories with their student groups, alongside facts about how fast the Empire State Building was built (one year and 45 days).

Q. What tips do you have for educators who lead students through large cities?

A. Always carry a lightsaber or other 4-foot baton to not lose students in crowds [laughs]. And wait for the whole group to gather before you start talking.

Make sure the chaperones are working with you and for you, not just staring up at the skyscrapers and texting family members back home. Buy your motorcoach driver a cup of coffee at the start of the tour — the best $1 you’ll ever spend!

For more information, call 718-287-6177 or visit levysuniqueny.com.