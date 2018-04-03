Group Tour Media

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower pays tribute to explorers, rivers

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower in Hartford, Illinois, celebrates 19th-century explorers and the meeting of key waterways.

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, Hartford, Ill.

Photo: Alton Regional CVB Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, Hartford, Ill.

The concrete structure was built as a way to commemorate the bicentennial of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

From 1803 to 1806, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark led the Corps of Discovery. The group of about 30 men was the first official government expedition to explore the lands west of the Mississippi River.

The tower, completed in 2010, is near Camp River Dubois, where Lewis and Clark established a winter camp in 1803. Now a state historic site, it’s the Illinois starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

“We show groups where Lewis and Clark took off from,” said Mary Ann Warmack, main tour guide. “It’s a splendid view of the whole area.”

Elevators and stairs lead to platforms at 50, 100 and 150 feet above the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

The platforms connect the two towers, which represent Lewis and Clark and the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

The first platform relates the story of Hartford as an emerging industrial community located along the riverbanks and the history of the Wood River Refinery in nearby Roxana.

At the second platform, learn about the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway, a 33-mile route from Hartford north to Pere Marquette State Park.

The highest platform of the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower provides a grand view of the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. Visitors can see where the Corps of Discovery moved up the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. The view in clear weather extends from downtown St. Louis and the Gateway Arch, 19 miles south of Hartford, to the Clark Bridge in Alton and points farther north.

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower is ADA accessible.

Group rates are available for 12 or more people, and reservations need to be made through the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau. A tower tour guide must accompany all guests.

Motorcoach parking is available. 

For more information, call 800-258-6645 or visit confluencetower.com.

David Hoekman, Managing Editor

David Hoekman is a former newspaperman on a quest to tell the stories of the world's various places and cultures in compelling ways. He especially enjoys learning and writing about the business of group travel. His favorite destination is wherever he is going next and his travel tip is to always pack an emergency granola bar or two.

