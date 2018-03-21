Hospitality and flora meet at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

In Richmond, Virginia, the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden welcomes groups with open arms.

“Our garden differs from others with its year-round interest, regularly changing art exhibits, Kroger Community Kitchen Garden, glass-domed conservatory, first-rate dining experience and extraordinary volunteer support,” said Lucy Coggin, group tour developer at the garden. “Due to the varied habitats available throughout the garden, visitors have the ability to view wildlife such as turtles, herons, butterflies, bees and more.”

With over a dozen themed gardens, groups can explore over 50 acres of landscaped exhibits at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, including the Cochrane Rose Garden, Conservatory, Cherry Tree Walk and Edible Display Garden. The Conservatory is known as the “jewel of the garden” and houses exotic plants from around the world in its 11,000-square-foot space.

With vivid sights and fragrant scents, the Cochrane Rose Garden entices groups with 1,300 rose bushes in a 9,000-square-foot garden. With its hillside location, the garden contains arbors, stone arches and pavilions draped in over 70 rose varieties.

Groups can take a guided tour of the different gardens, dine in the Garden Cafe and Tea House, and fill a shopping fix at the Garden Shop.

“We receive the most comments from groups about the garden’s friendly, hospitable and welcoming staff and volunteers, our distinctive Garden Shop, and our elegant and delicious dining experiences,” Coggin said. “We like having the opportunity to introduce others to the garden and guided tours give us the chance to share our enthusiasm for the garden and garden community.”

Group rates and dining packages are offered, and a minimum of two weeks is required to book group visits.

“We hope to connect people to plants and the natural world when visiting the garden,” Coggin said. “We want our groups to feel just how welcome they are at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. We realize the groups are visiting many different places along their itinerary, and we want them to remember their time at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden fondly and tell others about us.”

Ample motorcoach parking is available at the garden.

For more information, call 804-262-9887 or visit lewisginter.org.