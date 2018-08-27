Lewisburg shares a robust and highly praised food and drink scene. Handcrafted cocktails and burgers, fine dining, cafes, and locally sourced dishes make up Lewisburg’s refined dining culture.

Lewisburg also blends a hip entertainment scene with its rich heritage, which named it “America’s Coolest Small Town” by Budget Travel magazine in 2011.

“Foodies are our people,” said Kara Dense, executive director for the Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Lewisburg’s food scene is renowned amongst our fans and one that is a pleasant surprise for newcomers. When you peruse your choices, you’ll quickly find Lewisburg offers a broad range of choices including upscale eateries, a French bistro, classic American cuisine and several bakeries all in our quaint downtown. We also pride ourselves on the fact that we were farm-to-table before farm-to-table was cool. Many restaurants throughout Lewisburg use locally sourced ingredients.”

Not-to-miss local hot spots include The French Goat, Del Sol Cantina and Grille, Hill & Holler, The Livery Tavern, Food & Friends, and Stardust Cafe. Located inside a home from the late 1800s, The French Goat is a French-style bistro offering a menu of classic French dishes — but with a twist. Del Sol Cantina and Grille serves up fresh Latin cuisine with an extensive cocktail list in a casual setting.

Food & Friends is a cozy hangout serving innovative American cuisine like Pecan-Crusted Chicken, Harbor Crab Dip and Steak Oscar, a fresh-cut filet topped with crab meat and grilled asparagus, and drizzled with a house bearnaise sauce.

After dinner and drinks downtown, groups can visit the Greenbrier Valley Theatre or Carnegie Hall for some live entertainment.

“From casually strolling along the streets of historic Lewisburg, to eclectic shopping and abundant outdoor activities, one thing is certain: there’s no reason to be bored or hungry on your trip to the Greenbrier Valley’s Lewisburg,” Dense said.

For more information, call 304-645-1000 or visit greenbrierwv.com.