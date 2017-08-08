Liberty Hall announces new tour, fundraiser

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Liberty Hall Historic Site has teamed up with Rockin’ Thunder Jet Boat Tours and Blue Wing Landing Inn near Gratz, Kentucky, to create a tour and fundraising experience for history and nature buffs.

Six tours are scheduled for mid-August and mid-September leaving from the Kentucky River View Park in downtown Frankfort and traveling down the Kentucky River on a scenic trek featuring two early Kentucky historic homes, Liberty Hall and Blue Wing Landing Inn.

The full day of touring begins at Liberty Hall with specially-brewed tea and cake, followed by a tour of the house focusing on Brown family connections to the river. Guests will then board the Frankfort Trolley and arrive at the park dock to board the brand-new 20-passenger jet boat built to carry the first commercial passengers on the Kentucky River in the last 100 years. The boat will pass through multiple locks built in the 1830s when river travel was at its peak and steamboats plied the waters.

Jetting down-river, passengers will learn about the river’s history and hear tales along the way, while enjoying wildlife encounters. The boat is powerful but provides a smooth, relaxing cruise on the river. Arriving at Blue Wing Landing Inn, guests will have lunch provided by a local caterer and hear live music. Tours of the inn and property will be given by owners Doug and Kathleen Martin. The couple has lovingly restored the Gothic Revival cottage, built in 1850 by Mason Brown as a summer home. Later, the farm was developed as a peach orchard by descendants of the Browns.

Tours will be given Aug. 15–17 and Sept. 26–28. Tours are expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and end with arrival in Frankfort around 5 p.m. The tour includes tours of the homes, the jet boat ride and lunch. A portion of the ticket price is fully tax deductible as a donation to Liberty Hall Historic Site. To purchase tickets, visit www.libertyhall.org.