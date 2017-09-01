Liberty Hall Museum chronicles U.S. history

Group Tour Media

1882 Carriage House, Liberty Hall Museum, Union, New Jersey
1882 Carriage House, Liberty Hall Museum, Union, N.J.
Photo: Liberty Hall Museum

Liberty Hall Museum is well suited to share America’s story.

Liberty Hall Museum, Union, New Jersey

Photo: Liberty Hall Museum Liberty Hall Museum, Union, N.J.

Located on the campus of Kean University in Union, New Jersey, Liberty Hall was the home of New Jersey’s first elected governor and signer of the Constitution, William Livingston.

Bill Schroh Jr., director of museum operations, said Liberty Hall served as a home for the Livingston and Kean families from 1772 until 1990.

“We can showcase the history of America from the American Revolution to the 1990s,” Schroh said. “They were pack rats. They never threw anything away.”

The museum houses extensive collections of antique furniture, ceramics, textiles, letters, diaries, scrapbooks, toys and tools owned by seven generations of the Livingston and Kean families.

Guides dressed in 1900-era costumes conduct tours.

The 25-acre site includes the museum, several gardens and six other buildings, including the Firehouse Museum, which was built in 2004 and holds three antique fire engines.

Dining room, Liberty Hall Museum, Union, New Jersey

Photo: Liberty Hall Museum Dining room, Liberty Hall Museum, Union, N.J.

Schroh recommended operators allow at least two hours for a visit.

In addition to a general tour, Liberty Hall can offer tours focusing on such topics as the gardens and servants of the home. Schroh said with advance notice the staff can tailor a tour on a topic of particular interest to a group.

Liberty Hall commemorates the 100th anniversary of the United States entering World War I with the exhibit “Brothers in Arms: Memories of the Great War.” On view until Nov. 10, 2018, the exhibit looks at the service of Captain John Kean, his brother Congressman Robert W. Kean and their three Roosevelt cousins, George, John and Philip.

Although closed from January to March, the museum is open during those months for group reservations. Public tours take place from April through December. Motorcoach parking is available. A gift shop sells kitchenware, dishes, garden decorations, books, toys, ornaments, firehouse items and holiday gifts.

A restaurant is scheduled to open next to the museum in September, Schroh said.

For more information, call 908-527-0400 or visit kean.edu/libertyhall.

