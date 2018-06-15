Savor best fare of Las Vegas with Lip Smacking Foodie Tours

Las Vegas is known for taking the bigs and making them even bigger: a multibillion-dollar gaming industry, no last calls, mountain views and extravagant shows. Perhaps the city’s most tantalizing aspect, however, is the diverse plethora of food prepared by renowned celebrity chefs.

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours partners with many of the city’s dynamic restaurants, whisking groups inside a VIP experience to try memorable and luxurious fare. Whether a day or night adventure, groups visit up to five of Las Vegas’ top restaurants, on the Strip or downtown.

“People can be so overwhelmed by how many restaurants there are,” said Donald Contursi, president of Lip Smacking Foodie Tours. “When groups get here, they don’t want to make the wrong choice. Why not just take the highlights from the best places for the ultimate experience?”

Before launching Lip Smacking Foodie Tours in 2014, Contursi worked in the Strip’s bustling fine restaurant industry for more than a decade. During which time, he acquired knowledge and contacts to help build Lip Smacking Foodie Tours from the ground up.

“I became really passionate about which new restaurants were opening and what they do that’s different from the rest,” he said. “They all have their own unique character.”

Each tour showcases a diverse selection of restaurants, from acclaimed French comfort food to modern Japanese cuisine in izakaya dining style.

“We give groups the option to try signature dishes at several restaurants,” Contursi said. “Whatever they are famous for, that’s what we serve.”

At each stop, guests savor three to four appetizers, entrees or desserts for a complete meal. Along the culinary adventure, a knowledgeable guide points out little-known artistic and architectural gems, and fun Vegas facts. Tours range from 2½ to 5 hours in length.

“Most people have been entertained at a restaurant before, but very few people have had the opportunity to visit five restaurants in one night,” Contursi said. “If you want to stand out from the pack with clients, it can’t get better than this VIP experience — tables waiting for your group in busy upscale restaurants, and having the chefs come over to explain the preparation.”

For more information, call 888-681-4388 or visit vegasfoodietour.com.