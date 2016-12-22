Lisa Simon helps inbound industry deliver U.S. experience to the world

It can be hard to keep up with the rapidly changing inbound travel industry. That’s where the International Inbound Travel Association (IITA) comes in.

IITA, formerly the Receptive Services Association of America, rebranded in February 2016. It’s the only association that focuses solely on the international inbound travel industry.

The association and its executive director, Lisa Simon, help inbound operators facilitate travel to the United States through expertise and partnerships.

Simon, previously president of the National Tour Association (NTA), relishes her latest role.

“I love developing strategy to address the changing industry,” she said.

An evolving market

Changing consumer behavior and travel patterns, generational differences and working with different cultures keeps IITA’s members hopping.

The inbound industry, traditionally a business-to-business model, now also is engaged in online consumer booking and marketing because that’s where consumers look for travel arrangements.

“Inbound operators need to be in the online space as well as fighting the perception they are an unnecessary middleman,” Simon said. “They provide far greater value in their travel services based on their expertise, their volume purchasing power and their relationships with destinations and suppliers to provide experiences the general consumer can’t get on their own.”

Today’s inbound operators range from traditional international receptives to bedbanks and business-to-consumer online travel agencies.

“Many traditional operators have expanded their businesses to provide hotel booking engines,” Simon said. “That’s become successful with the onset of bedbanks and the shared economy models like Airbnb. Some of the bedbanks are offering more than accommodations. They are offering tour and travel services so they can provide extra value to their clients. There are these fuzzy lines as to who does what and what they’re called.”

Dealing with the confusion is the challenge for IITA — to help the industry understand these shifts, and to find the right business solutions and partners within the changing landscape.

Focused education

The association is preparing for the annual IITA Summit, to be held Feb. 5–8, 2017, in Biloxi, Mississippi, on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Simon said IITA wants to make sure its programs are relevant to members and result in increased business. A number of business-driving programs will be unveiled this year.

“Our job with IITA is to provide the education and resources our members need to understand what travelers from different markets want,” Simon said. “They can be more innovative, and better serve the wholesalers and the travel agents they’re selling to.”

IITA wants to provide a stronger, united voice for its members throughout the industry and for government officials.

Additionally, IITA is bringing more players into the conversation, Simon said. For example, the association will hold its first airline panel at the February Summit. Airline representatives from different markets will talk about observed trends, and how they work with operators and international buyers.

Association management

Simon is president and owner of The Simon Connection LLC, specializing in association management, strategic planning, coaching and tourism marketing development.

She has worked with IITA for a little over a year.

“The board is so good to work with and is so committed,” Simon said. “And it’s a very diverse board. We have people from different business models to tackle these issues and challenges.”

ASK

International Inbound Travel Association

859-219-3545

internationalinboundtravelassociation.org